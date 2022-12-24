December 24, 2022
According to the locals, the deceased was politically close to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Screengrab from the CCTV footage.

Hajipur: In shocking news, a shopkeeper was murdered in broad daylight in Bihar’s Hajipur district on Saturday. The shocking crime was captured on a CCTV camera. According to the police, the victim, Ajay Tiwari, was taking a walk outside after opening the shop this morning when two men on a motorbike told him they needed to buy cigarettes. Tiwari entered the shop and was sorting the cigarettes when one of the men shot him, and then the second man fired shots too.

Watch: CCTV Footage Captures The Horrific Crime (Readers Discretion Advised)

To avoid the attack of miscreants, Tiwari tried to hide at the counter. However, he died on the spot due to the rapid firing of the attackers. After executing the incident, the miscreants fled from the spot.

