Man Killed in Lift Crash in 25-Storey High-Rise Mumbai Building

Mumbai lift crash: At least four people were trapped in the glass elevator after it fell on the ground floor. Fire brigade officials reached the spot and opened the lift door.
Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was killed when the glass elevator he was in crashed in a 25-storey high-rise apartment building in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area on Wednesday. As per reports, there were total of four men in the elevator when it crashed at around 1.30 pm in Siddhivinayak Society on Station Road in the eastern part of the city.
They got trapped on the ground floor after the fall, police said. After being alerted, fire brigade officials reached the spot and opened the lift door.
Three were pulled to safety but the fourth man had to be rushed to the hospital. Shivam Jaiswal was declared dead at the hospital.
“On arrival at the scene of incident, it was learnt that 4 male persons got stranded inside a glass lift car on the ground floor. Out of these 3 males safely came out from lift by themselves,” police said in a statement.
“Of the four (occupants), three men came out of the lift by themselves,” said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The firemen used rescue tools to pull the fourth person out. He was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where doctors declared him brought dead, said the official.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 1:36 PM IST
