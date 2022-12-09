The accused was identified as Mohd. Anwar has now confessed to the murder in a video statement.

Man Kills Wife For Refusing Sex Twice in a Night in UP’s Amroha

Bareilly/Uttar Pradesh: In a deeply disturbing incident, a woman in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh was killed by her husband after she refused to have sex with him twice in one night. The accused was identified as Mohd. Anwar has now confessed to the murder in a video statement.

Reports claimed that he approached the police and filed a missing report after dumping the body. Few days after the police recovered the body and called Anwar for identification. During interrogation, he broke down and confessed to the murder.

Reports claimed that the couple was married for nine years and have 3 children.



