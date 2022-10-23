Sunday, October 23, 2022
Man Kissing Cobra On Its Head Takes Netizens On A Roll See Video Here

Man Kissing King Cobra: Wildlife conservationist Vava Suresh does what no man can dare to do- he planted a kiss right on a Cobra’s head! A video has gone viral on Instagram where he can be seen doing this daring act. The video has been shared by Saurabh Jadhav  (10_viper_21) on Instagram. It has instantly gone viral with around 1,300 likes and 16,000 views.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN KISSING KING COBRA ON HEAD HERE: 

While Suresh can be seen being cautious at first, he manages to kiss the formidable creature softly on its head. The Cobra too can be seen fully alert during the act, as if waiting to return the gesture with a deadly attack!  The post has left netizens amazed and the most courageous men challenged.

Can you dare to do this act?





