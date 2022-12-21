Man Loses More Than Rs 35 Lakh After Clicking On Malicious Links, Case Filed

Another Cyber Fraud Emerges in Mumbai: Recently, a 40-year-old man was duped of Rs 37.80 lakh on the pretext of earning a good commission.

Cyber frauds News Mumbai: Cyber frauds seem to be on the rise in India and across the globe. Despite precautionary warnings, people either ignore the safety measures or ignorantly fall into the trap of cyber fraudsters. Recently, a 40-year-old man was duped of Rs 37.80 lakh on the pretext of earning a good commission.

Cyber frauds Story – A resident of Mira Road, the victim received a Telegram message from an unknown woman on November 22. As per a report by The Free Press Journal, the woman reached out to the victim to offer an online opportunity to earn money and told the victim that he could earn a good commission online by rating some products of her company.

Later, another woman reached out to the victim and told him to complete certain tasks on the website. The woman shared a link of a website and asked him to login. After completing the task, the woman promised the victim that he would earn good money and the money would be sent directly to his e-wallet on the website.

An IT executive in the profession, the victim took all the instructions and started performing the tasks given on the website on November 28.

As per the police complaint filed by him, one of the tasks was to give five-star ratings to different travel properties. He was also told that every time after finishing a task, he would have to pay some premium charges which would be returned to him with his earnings later.

After receiving all the instructions, the victim started to complete the tasks and his earnings were also being reflected in his e-wallet on the website. The victim said by December 3, he had invested a total of Rs 37.80 lakhs on the tasks and his earning reflected on the websites was Rs 41.50.

However, after completing the tasks and settling a good amount in his e-wallet, the victim gave a request for withdrawal from his e-wallet. But the request kept showing as pending. And when he checked the website again and, to his horror, he found out that the website and the Telegram group were deleted.

Later, the victim filed a complaint at a police station and a case was registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property)of the IPC and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.



