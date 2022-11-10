Man Makes Imaginary Drink While Dancing in Baarat, Netizens Say Barf Bhul Gaya. Watch

This man can be seen dancing his heart out and drinking a very strong but invisible drink.

Viral Video Today: Indian wedding videos have their own genre of following on social media where clips range from dance performances, wedding outfits, bride’s entry, and romantic or funny moments from weddings. Now, a hilarious video is going viral on social media where a man could be seen dancing in a wedding procession but in a really quirky way.

Desi weddings are often an excuse to eat amazing Indian food at the buffet and get free drinks at the open bar. But what happens when you don’t have drinks at the wedding and have to pretend to be drunk? You make your own imaginary drink. This man, who’s just high on life not alcohol, can be seen dancing his heart out and drinking a very strong but invisible drink.

While dancing on dhol, the man makes funny faces and gestures showing the whole process of making a drink. Netizens were amused by the man’s unusual dancing and joked that he forgot to put ice in his drink. “Dil ki bato ko samjhane ke liye lafzon ki jarurat nahi hoti,” a user commented. “Barf bhul gaya eh,” another user wrote. “Wah bhai kya dance kia hai moj krdi,” a third user wrote.

