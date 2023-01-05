Man Masturbates Next To Girl On Delhi Bus, Accused Handed Over to Police News
After being caught by the police, the accused was seen crying in the video, which has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man masturbated next to a girl passenger on a bus in Rohini area in the national capital, a DTC marshal alleged in a video that has gone viral on social media. However, the accused was not arrested as no complaint has been registered yet, police said.
In the viral video, the accused allegedly masturbated in the DTC bus on Tuesday, and when the girl raised an alarm, the marshal Sandeep Chakara posted in the bus caught hold of him.
After being caught by the police, the accused was seen crying in the video, which has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.
A resident of Bihar, the accused was handed over to the police, but he was not arrested as no complaint has been lodged yet, a senior police officer said.
After getting the information about the incident on Wednesday, an enquiry was initiated under Sub-Inspector Suman of Police Station North Rohini, the officer said.
The victim was contacted to record her statement or give any complaint in this regard but she refused, police said.
In the future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under the appropriate sections of the law, the police added.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published Date: January 5, 2023 3:43 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Man Killed in Lift Crash in 25-Storey High-Rise Mumbai Building
[ad_1] Mumbai lift crash: At least four people were trapped in the glass elevator after it fell on the ground...
Janhvi Kapoor Blushes While Enjoying Car Ride With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Fans Slam Paparazzi to Give Space, Watch
[ad_1] Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya seem to be back in a relationship. The viral video shows Janhvi blushing in...
Goat Scrumptiously Munches on Fish, Netizens Say, ‘Time to Leave Earth’ News
[ad_1] The viral video has garnered millions of views and left people totally shocked watching the goat eating fish instead...
11 Omicron Sub-Variants Found During Testing Of International Passengers; Alert Sounded
[ad_1] 11 variants of Omicron have been found in India from the samples that collected from December 24-January 5 and...
‘Joshimath Sinking’: Over 500 Homes Develop Cracks As Uttarakhand’s Holy Town On Brink Of Collapse
[ad_1] Residents at Uttarkhand's Joshimath stare at an uncertain future as several homes in the holy town developed massive cracks....
‘Thousands Cannot Be Uprooted Overnight’: Supreme Court Stays Demolition Of Houses In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani
[ad_1] The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the demolition of thousands of home from railway land in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, saying...
Average Rating