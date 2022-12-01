Thursday, December 1, 2022
Man Mimics Sunny Deol While Asking Stray Dog To Stop Following Him. Watch Viral Video

Impersonating his voice and movie dialogues, the man warns the do to stop coming after him in Sunny Deol’s style. 

VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN MIMICKING SUNNY DEOL TO STOP STRAY DOG FROM STALKING HIM
Viral Video Today: Living in Indian metro cities, we all have experienced what a nuisance stray dogs can be for most people as unlike in the US, not much is being done to get them off the roads into shelters or stop their breeding. From not being able to sleep at night peacefully because of the howling to being chased after for just going towards your own house, people face a lot of problems related to stray dogs.

While most people stay vary of dogs or carry a stick to defend themselves and their pets, this man has come up with a funny way to shoo away stray dogs that follow him on his evening walks. The hilarious video shows a man going on a walk late at night with some people when he’s being stalked by a dog. The man fights his fear of dogs with humour by mimicking Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. Impersonating his voice and movie dialogues, the man warns the do to stop coming after him in Sunny Deol’s style.

“Oye! oaye meeche mat aa oye,” the man can be heard saying as his friends who are filming him laugh. “Oye Rukja… Kasam ganga maiya ki,” he then says. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. The reel shared by the Instagram page ‘iam_anujgupta_’ has received over 63k views and 4,200 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN MIMICKING SUNNY DEOL TO STOP STRAY DOG FROM STALKING HIM:

Published Date: December 1, 2022 3:56 PM IST





'Layoffs Underway': CNN Tells Employees. Read Details
NBA: Devin Booker scores 51 as Suns rout Bulls
