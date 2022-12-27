The man’s unusual idea to earn money has grabbed eyeballs of netizens, including IAS Awanish Sharan who shared his video on his Twitter handle.

Viral video: People these days come up with innovative business ideas and this man has left no stone unturned in using his brains to do the same. If you’re wondering whether we are here discussing startup ideas, let us tell you that the answer is negative, instead we are just applauding a man for coming up with a brilliant business idea amid winters in India. A video of the man seen offering to take a dip in the holy river on behalf of the devotees for a small fee in the chilling December cold is making rounds on social media platforms.

The man’s unusual idea to earn money has grabbed eyeballs of netizens, including IAS Awanish Sharan who shared his video on his Twitter handle. Sharan shared the video with the caption in Hindi, “The best startup of this season.”

WATCH

In the viral video, a man wearing shorts can be seen sitting on a railing in the middle of what appears to be a river, calling and offering devotees a dip on their behalf and that too at a minimum amount of just Rs. 10. As the video proceeds, the man can be hard saying “Aapke naam ki dubki ham lagaenge is mausam me. Aapke naam ke puny aapko milenge, lekin aap jo 10 rupay denge wo humko milenge (I will take dip on your behalf in this weather. You will get the reward for the dip, and I will get Rs 10).”

Since being shared three days ago, the video has received more than over 222K views has also collected several retweets and comments. Netizens applauded the man for his idea and posted comments like, “Ye scheme India se bhar nahi jana chahiye”, “Innovation at its best”, “It can happen only in India” and many more.



