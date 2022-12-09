The viral clip opens with a man scraping the road away from the earth, revealing the sloppiness with which the road was built.

Corruption Video: Man Scoops Out Newly-Constructed Road With Bare Hands in UP’s Deoria; Clip Goes Viral

Viral Video: In what we call a massive example of corruption, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria was seen scooping-off a newly-laid road with his bare hands showing extremly poor quality material used in building the structure. The clip is shared on Twitter by Ahmed Khabeer and it has now gone viral on social media.

The 1-minute viral clip opens with a man scraping the road away from the earth, revealing the sloppiness with which the road was built. The man can also be heard calling on the government to take action against the contractor chosen to build the road.

Massive corruption in road construction in Uttar Pradesh exposed

Watch: Massive corruption in road construction in Uttar Pradesh exposed, A man in Deoria scoops out newly-laid road by hand showing that extremely poor quality materials were used in construction. pic.twitter.com/QcoFggrN4L — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) December 7, 2022

According to reports, the man claimed that the contractor did not clean the loose dirt and soil layer to save money which contributed to the road surface’s weakness.



