Man Seen On CCTV Killing Woman At Bengaluru PG Arrested, Motive Behind The Murder REVEALED

Man Seen On CCTV Killing Woman At Bengaluru PG Arrested From MP, Motive Behind Murder REVEALED

The man accused of brutally killing 24-year-old Kriti Kumari in her hostel in Bengaluru has been arrested, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand confirmed to NDTV . The suspect was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh and is being transported back to the city for further investigation. Kriti Kumari, a native of Bihar, was residing in a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area. The tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday night when an armed man entered the building around 11 pm and fatally slit Kumari’s throat before fleeing the scene.

The Motive Behind Murder:

According to reports, the accused is the boyfriend of Kumari’s roommate at the hostel. Allegedly, disputes between the accused and the roommate, primarily regarding his unemployment, often escalated into altercations. The disagreements between Abhishek and his roommate often turned heated, with Kriti occasionally getting involved and exacerbating the situation. Allegedly, Kriti even advised her roommate to distance herself from Abhishek due to the escalating tensions. As the relationship soured, Kriti and her friends began to avoid Abhishek. The situation reached a breaking point when Abhishek caused a disturbance at the PG hostel where Kriti resided. In response, Kriti assisted her friend in relocating to a new PG hostel and both decided to cut off communication with Abhishek. Enraged by this rejection, Abhishek tragically took the extreme step of ending Kriti’s life.

The CCTV Footage:

The horrific murder was captured by CCTV cameras within the hostel’s premises. The footage showed the assailant knocking on Kumari’s door, forcibly dragging her into the corridor, and viciously attacking her, despite her resistance. The commotion alerted other residents, prompting one individual to contact the authorities immediately.











