Man Sells Milk On Flashy Harley Davidson And Internet Cannot Keep Calm

Viral Video: Social media brims with gems that will get your funny bone tickling, might as well get an ‘LOL’, ‘ROFL’, as you share a funny video forward. On video-sharing platforms, a clip showing a man delivering milk while riding a flashy Harley-Davidson motorcycle is gaining popularity. Indians frequently observe individuals cycling or using ordinary motorbikes to distribute milk. This is the reason why this video has become a hot topic in the online community.

He can be seen going around on the roads with the milk containers. Since the milkman’s bike’s license plate reads “Gujjar” rather than the registered number, it is unknown where he belongs from.

Watch Viral Video Of Man Selling Milk On Harley Davidson

An Instagram user named amit_bhadana shared a video clip of a man who rode away on his black and shining Harley Davidson with two big mil containers tied up on either side of this uber cool bike brand. The man can be seen snuggled up in muflers and layer of wollen jacket.

This video was shared on December 18. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 2.9 million times and has had several likes and comments. Many were stunned by the video.

One person in the Instagram comments said, “This a proud thing for all the milkmen.” Another person added, “Brother, you are doing a great job, but helmet is to be put on your head. Not meant to be hanged on a box… Wear helmet also friends. ” A third person said, “When passion meets profession together.”



