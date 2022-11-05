Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeNationalMan Shares Watermelon Slice With Pet Iguana, Netizens Say Eww. Watch
National

Man Shares Watermelon Slice With Pet Iguana, Netizens Say Eww. Watch

admin
By admin
0
48


A bizarre video is going viral on social media that shows a man sharing a slice of watermelon with his pet iguana named Buddy.

VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN SHARING WATERMELON WITH IGUANA
VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN SHARING WATERMELON WITH IGUANA

Viral Video Today: While most people keep cats, dogs, or hamsters as pets, it is becoming more and more common these days for people to adopt unusual pets like snakes or lizards. Pet owners sometimes lovingly give their food to their pets but you may have never seen someone sharing food with a reptile. A bizarre video is going viral on social media that shows a man sharing a slice of watermelon with his pet iguana named Buddy.

The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’ and originally by Instagram user ‘lizardthebuddy’. It has racked up over 631k views and 25k likes. In the clip, the man is eating a big slice of watermelon. The huge lizard then comes from behind and munches on the fruit from the other side. They both continue to take bites from the same watermelon piece.

While many netizens found the video adorable, others couldn’t wrap their heads as to why the man would share the same piece of fruit with the lizard. A user asked, “Do you have any idea where that thing’s mouth has been?” Another user wrote, “Break a piece off for it. Don’t eat from the same piece!” “The real Jurassic Park. Before CGI,” a third user commented.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN SHARING WATERMELON WITH IGUANA HERE:

Oddly cute.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 4:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Shehnaaz Gills Heartfelt Rendition of B Praaks Zindagi Mesmerizes Netizens SidNaazians Say Purest Voice Check Viral Reactions
Next article
TAM vs TEL Dream11 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain Vice-Captain Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex 8:30 PM Nov 5
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Man Shares Watermelon Slice With Pet Iguana, Netizens Say Eww. Watch

admin
By admin
0
48


A bizarre video is going viral on social media that shows a man sharing a slice of watermelon with his pet iguana named Buddy.

VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN SHARING WATERMELON WITH IGUANA
VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN SHARING WATERMELON WITH IGUANA

Viral Video Today: While most people keep cats, dogs, or hamsters as pets, it is becoming more and more common these days for people to adopt unusual pets like snakes or lizards. Pet owners sometimes lovingly give their food to their pets but you may have never seen someone sharing food with a reptile. A bizarre video is going viral on social media that shows a man sharing a slice of watermelon with his pet iguana named Buddy.

The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’ and originally by Instagram user ‘lizardthebuddy’. It has racked up over 631k views and 25k likes. In the clip, the man is eating a big slice of watermelon. The huge lizard then comes from behind and munches on the fruit from the other side. They both continue to take bites from the same watermelon piece.

While many netizens found the video adorable, others couldn’t wrap their heads as to why the man would share the same piece of fruit with the lizard. A user asked, “Do you have any idea where that thing’s mouth has been?” Another user wrote, “Break a piece off for it. Don’t eat from the same piece!” “The real Jurassic Park. Before CGI,” a third user commented.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN SHARING WATERMELON WITH IGUANA HERE:

Oddly cute.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 4:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Shehnaaz Gills Heartfelt Rendition of B Praaks Zindagi Mesmerizes Netizens SidNaazians Say Purest Voice Check Viral Reactions
Next article
TAM vs TEL Dream11 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain Vice-Captain Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex 8:30 PM Nov 5
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677