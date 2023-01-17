Man Shot At, Robbed Of Rs 5 Lakh By Bike-Borne Men In Delhi’s Roop Nagar

The incident took place when Hunny Kumar Kalra, who works at a plastic Granules trader shop at Kirti Nagar, was returning to his office on his motorcycle after collecting payment from a customer.
Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident took place on Saturday evening
#WATCH | CCTV footage of January 14 from Delhi’s Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar area, where 4 people on 2 motorbikes looted a 42-year-old man by shooting at his right leg. pic.twitter.com/wv29g8Qlkf
— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023
“A call about the incident was received around 6pm on Saturday. Upon reaching the spot, the police team found Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, in an injured state and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Kalra was injured on his right leg and four motorcycle-borne criminals looted Rs. 5 lakh from him and fled from the scene,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
A case under sections pertaining to robbery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections of the Arms Act has been lodged. No arrests have been made yet.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 10:37 AM IST
