Home

News

Delhi

Caught On Camera: Man Shot At, Robbed Of Rs 5 Lakh By Bike-Borne Men In Delhi’s Roop Nagar

The incident took place when Hunny Kumar Kalra, who works at a plastic Granules trader shop at Kirti Nagar, was returning to his office on his motorcycle after collecting payment from a customer.

Viral Video: A 42-year-old man was shot in his right leg and robbed of Rs. 5 lakh by four unidentified bike-borne men in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar while he was carrying the cash belonging to his employer. Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident took place on Saturday evening when the victim, Hunny Kumar Kalra, who works at a plastic Granules trader shop at Kirti Nagar, was returning to his office on his motorcycle after collecting payment from a customer.

#WATCH | CCTV footage of January 14 from Delhi’s Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar area, where 4 people on 2 motorbikes looted a 42-year-old man by shooting at his right leg. pic.twitter.com/wv29g8Qlkf — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

“A call about the incident was received around 6pm on Saturday. Upon reaching the spot, the police team found Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, in an injured state and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Kalra was injured on his right leg and four motorcycle-borne criminals looted Rs. 5 lakh from him and fled from the scene,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A case under sections pertaining to robbery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections of the Arms Act has been lodged. No arrests have been made yet.



