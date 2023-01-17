National

Caught On Camera: Man Shot At, Robbed Of Rs 5 Lakh By Bike-Borne Men In Delhi’s Roop Nagar

Viral Video: A 42-year-old man was shot in his right leg and robbed of Rs. 5 lakh by four unidentified bike-borne men in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar while he was carrying the cash belonging to his employer. Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident took place on Saturday evening when the victim, Hunny Kumar Kalra, who works at a plastic Granules trader shop at Kirti Nagar, was returning to his office on his motorcycle after collecting payment from a customer.

“A call about the incident was received around 6pm on Saturday. Upon reaching the spot, the police team found Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, in an injured state and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Kalra was injured on his right leg and four motorcycle-borne criminals looted Rs. 5 lakh from him and fled from the scene,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A case under sections pertaining to robbery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections of the Arms Act has been lodged. No arrests have been made yet.




Published Date: January 17, 2023 10:37 AM IST





