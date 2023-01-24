National

Man Stabs Wife To Death On Busy Road In Tamil Nadu; Arrested. Horrific Act Caught On CCTV

In the video, the man appears from nowhere and starts stabbing the woman in the middle of a busy street as people around stood watching.

The accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.

Vellore: A horrific video has emerged wherein a man is seen stabbing his wife multiple times on a busy road in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore on Monday night. The horrific act was captured on the CCTV installed nearby. In the video, the man appears from nowhere and starts stabbing the woman in the middle of a busy street as people around stood watching.

Watch: Woman Stabbed To Death In The Middle Of A Busy Street In Vellore (Viewers’ Discretion advised)

The victim, Punitha, collapsed on the road and later succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital nearby. She was on her way home on Monday night when her husband, Jaishankar, attacked her, CCTV footage showed.

According to India Today reports, the accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.




Published Date: January 24, 2023 11:10 AM IST



Updated Date: January 24, 2023 11:41 AM IST





