Man Stabs Wife To Death On Busy Road In Tamil Nadu; Arrested. Horrific Act Caught On CCTV
In the video, the man appears from nowhere and starts stabbing the woman in the middle of a busy street as people around stood watching.
Vellore: A horrific video has emerged wherein a man is seen stabbing his wife multiple times on a busy road in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore on Monday night. The horrific act was captured on the CCTV installed nearby. In the video, the man appears from nowhere and starts stabbing the woman in the middle of a busy street as people around stood watching.
Watch: Woman Stabbed To Death In The Middle Of A Busy Street In Vellore (Viewers’ Discretion advised)
(Warning! disturbing images) Man Stabs Wife To Death On Busy Road In Tamil Nadu; Arrested. Horrific Act Caught On CCTV #VelloreStabbing pic.twitter.com/nWWuK6J9TO
— India.com (@indiacom) January 24, 2023
The victim, Punitha, collapsed on the road and later succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital nearby. She was on her way home on Monday night when her husband, Jaishankar, attacked her, CCTV footage showed.
According to India Today reports, the accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway.
Published Date: January 24, 2023 11:10 AM IST
Updated Date: January 24, 2023 11:41 AM IST
