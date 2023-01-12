Home

WATCH: Man Surprises Girlfriend Mid-Air With Marriage Proposal; Video Of Inflight Love Story Win Hearts



Viral Video: Popping the question at thousands of feet above ground while flying is surely a heartwarming way to express your feelings to your partner. In such a romantic gesture, a man planned a surprise marriage proposal for his girlfriend in the middle of an Air India flight to Mumbai. The post about his proposal has now made it online and it is now winning people’s hearts.

In the video, posted on LinkedIn by user Ramesh Kotnana, the man booked a ticket on the same flight on which the woman was travelling to Mumbai to surprise her. The viral clip begins with him carrying a collage of their photos together. After reaching her seat, the man takes off his face mask and smiles. He can be seen kneeling down and opening a box of ring to propose to his fiancee, who seemed shocked by the gestures.

Simultaneously, the person who is recording the video says “Excuse me Ma’am”, after which the camera pans to her and the woman is seen covering her mouth in shock.

The woman gets up from her seat and can be heard saying “Oh my god!”, she then hugs the man and plants a kiss on his cheek, while fellow passengers are seen clapping.

According to Air India officials, the incident took place on January 2 when the woman was travelling from London to Mumbai via Hyderabad. Hence, he booked a Mumbai-Hyderabad flight to propose her.



