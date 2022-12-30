Man Tries to Pet Caged Lion Inside Zoo. What Happens Next Will Give you Goosebumps

Lion Viral Video: The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows a group of zoo visitors surrounding a lion cage. One of them tries to pet the lion by reaching his hand through the bars of the cage.

Viral Video: A video circulating on the internet has captured the horrifying moment where a lion is seen reacting aggressively after a man tried to pet it through a cage in a zoo. The exact location is unknown at this time. The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows a group of zoo visitors surrounding a lion cage. One of them tries to pet the lion by reaching his hand through the bars of the cage. The lion, unaffected by his actions, remains calm and does not react.

When the other visitor notices him, he tries to stroke another lion in the same cage. When he strokes the lion’s head, the beast lunges at him and bites his hand, causing him to scream in agony. Fearful, the man immediately withdraws his hand from the cage, escaping the lion’s wrath. Meanwhile, the lion can be heard roaring as terrified visitors move away from the cage. The 15-second video was shared on Twitter by the Vicious Videos(Twitter account).”Fook around………….,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Till now, the video has garnered more than 22,000 views. Over 500 people have liked the video whereas many netizens have flooded the comment section with varied reactions. “Left hands are overrated. Might as well feed the lion this tasty five-finger snack!” ~Him. Probably,” a Twitter user sarcastically wrote.

“GOING AGAINST NATURE TO BECOME HERO WAS ABOUT TO LOOSE HIS FINGER IN THE PROCESS A LESSON LEARNT NEVER POKE YOUR FINGERS AT ANIMALS,” added another user. “Humans should visit zoo with maintaining distance with dangerous wild animals, don’t be tease with animals for enjoyment purpose,” commented a third user. What do you think of this video?



