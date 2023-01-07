Man Who Urinated On Co-Passenger Arrested From Bengaluru, Says Delhi Police News

Breaking: The accused in the Air India urination case has been arrested from Bengaluru, confirmed Delhi Police on Saturday.

The accused in the Air India urination case has been arrested from Bengaluru, confirmed Delhi Police on Saturday.

New Delhi: The man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi has been arrested from Bengaluru. The Delhi police on Saturday conformed to this development. The accused, Shankar Mishra, was untraceable since this incident came to light.

A case was registered against Mishra and he was slapped with charges under 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

The incident took place on November 26, when accused Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in the business class.

How Delhi Police Nabbed The Accused Shankar Mishra From Bengaluru

The Delhi Police had deployed its men in Bengaluru based on “concrete” leads on his whereabouts, NDTV reported. The accused had switched off his cellphone but was accessing his social media accounts which helped the police in zeroing in on his exact location, NDTV quoted a top police source as saying. 34-year-old Mishra had, at least in one place, used his credit card too, sources said.

Delhi Police on Thursday had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for the accused.

On Wednesday the Delhi Police filed an FIR on the shocking incident that took place on November 26 last year based on a complaint by Air India. Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger.

Accused Paid Rs 15,000 To Victim As Compensation, Says Lawyer

The lawyer of the accused claimed that the victim was paid a sum of Rs 15,000 as compensation. The lawyers of Shankar Mishra, the accused, claimed that the man had even got the victim’s belongings cleaned. Both the victim and the accused had even exchanged messages on WhatsApp.

However, WhatsApp exchanges between the woman’s daughter and Mishra that emerged on Friday showed the family had returned the money, news agency PTI reported.



