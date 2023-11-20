MANA Extends its Footprint to East Bengaluru with the Launch of Premium Apartments – MANA Dale

In a strategic initiative to expand its footprint in East Bengaluru, well-known Bengaluru-based real estate firm, MANA, is thrilled to introduce its latest venture, MANA Dale, which falls into the premium category of homes. Under the tagline of ‘Live Brilliantly’, MANA is dedicated to providing a lifestyle of luxury and ease to the cohort of older millennials and their families. MANA Dale is conveniently located in Kodathi, off Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru. With this new project, MANA is extending its presence into East Bengaluru, following the success of MANA Verdant, ushering in a fresh era of contemporary living excellence.

Spread over 6.39 acres, MANA Dale is located in Kodathi, off Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru

Dale exemplifies flawless craftsmanship and a meticulous focus on details. Whether its elegant apartments, spacious villas, or stylish townhouses, every unit is meticulously crafted to provide the utmost in luxury and comfort. The architectural excellence seamlessly integrates with the surrounding natural environment, featuring expansive windows that frame stunning views and welcome ample natural light. The interiors are carefully designed to create a harmonious space that embodies both sophistication and practicality.

For families and children, the clubhouse serves as a vibrant center for social interactions, providing spaces for community gatherings and events. Dedicated play areas for children ensure they have their own space to play and have fun. People who enjoy staying fit can use top-notch gyms, sports courts, and jogging tracks. For relaxation, one can lounge by the swimming pools or unwind in the spa.

Spread over 6.39 acres, MANA Dale fully lives up to its name. Situated in the prime location of Sarjapur Road, this exceptional property offers 3 and 4 BHK apartment units across 6 towers, totaling 680 flats, reaching heights of up to 28 floors. MANA Dale welcomes its residents into a serene oasis amidst lush greenery in the bustling city of Bengaluru. The property features abundant lush landscaped gardens, picturesque parks, and sparkling water features that create a peaceful backdrop, promoting mental tranquility and soul rejuvenation. Tree-lined pathways invite leisurely walks, meditation gardens offer moments of solace, and the natural surroundings provide a captivating setting for all to enjoy. The project is registered under Karnataka RERA NO: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/091123/006409.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Speaking on this launch, D. Kishore Reddy, CMD, MANA said, “Designing a premium home is a challenging task, and we recognize that purchasing a home involves factors such as budget, amenities, and accessibility. As a brand, we are committed to maintaining our momentum in providing the perfect living spaces for individuals and families. People have shifted from simply owning a house to dedicating their time and resources to achieve their dream of luxurious living in a home. We have cultivated a strong bond of trust with our customers, who rely on us to turn their dream home aspirations into reality. The residents of Bangalore are unique in their approach. They are well-informed and have a global perspective, staying attuned to international trends. It is our responsibility to cater to these discerning consumers who aspire to live in harmony with nature. With this launch, we further extend our presence in East Bengaluru and are dedicated to bringing our homebuyers closer to nature and crafting dream spaces that enhance their quality of living.”

This project fosters an environment of premium living within the embrace of nature. Through its stunning natural surroundings, meticulous design, top-tier amenities, and commitment to sustainability, it provides residents and families with an incomparable living experience.

About MANA

MANA is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by Mr. D Kishore Reddy, the company has grown into a multi-faceted construction company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard apartments to luxury apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine-tuned the art of ‘Imagineering’ – a blend of imagination and engineering – to build dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it is able to deliver quality that sets them apart from the rest.