MANA Projects Continues Growth Trajectory with 2.5-Acre Land Acquisition Near Sarjapur Road

MANA Projects, a leading builder in Bengaluru with over 24 years of experience, has announced a significant expansion of its presence off Sarjapur Road. The company has acquired a 2.5-acre land parcel in the Chikkanayakanahalli region, strategically located off Sarjapur Road in South Bengaluru. This fresh land acquisition marks MANA Projects commitment to growth in one of the citys most promising areas.

The newly acquired land is strategically located off Sarjapur Road, offering excellent proximity to major IT hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and recreational centers. This prime location presents MANA Projects with immense potential to develop a landmark residential project.

Sarjapur Road has emerged as a prime location for real estate development, thanks to its rapid infrastructure growth and excellent connectivity. The area has become increasingly popular among homebuyers who desire a balance of suburban tranquility and urban amenities. This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with MANA Projects commitment to creating residential spaces that harmonize with the natural environment while offering modern conveniences.

Mr. Kishore Reddy, CMD of MANA Projects

Mr. Kishore Reddy, CMD of MANA Projects, stated, “This 2.5-acre acquisition in Chikkanayakanahalli reflects our commitment to Bengalurus evolving real estate landscape. Were seeing significant demand for sustainable living spaces in the Sarjapur Road area. Our vision is to create a unique residential experience that not only meets homebuyers needs but also champions environmental sustainability and community development. We plan to incorporate cutting-edge green technologies and dedicate a substantial portion of the project to open spaces. At MANA Projects, were not just building homes; were crafting lifestyles that inspire and elevate quality of life.”

With this land acquisition, MANA Projects is poised to expand its impressive portfolio in Bengalurus real estate market. The company, known for its diverse range of residential offerings, from ultra-luxury apartments to premium villas, has a strong presence in the Sarjapur Road area. MANAs track record includes successful projects like Mana Jardin Neo, Mana Dale, and Mana Capitol in the Sarjapur region, demonstrating their expertise in this high-growth corridor.

Drawing from their experience with projects such as Mana Foresta and Macasa Emerald, future residents of the Chikkanayakanahalli development can anticipate thoughtfully designed homes with modern amenities. MANA Projects has consistently shown a commitment to creating living spaces that blend urban convenience with environmental consciousness, as evident in their completed projects like Mana Tropicale and Mana Uber Verdant.

While specific plans for the new 2.5-acre project are yet to be announced, it is expected to align with MANAs reputation for quality construction, innovative design, and community-centric development. This new venture will likely complement their existing offerings in the Sarjapur Road area, further solidifying MANA Projects position as a leading developer in Bengalurus dynamic real estate landscape.

About MANA

Mana is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by Mr. D Kishore Reddy, MANA has grown into a multi-faceted realty company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard to premium apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine-tuned the art of ‘Imagineering’ – a blend of imagination and engineering – to craft dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it is able to deliver quality that sets them apart from its peers.