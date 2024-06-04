Manav Rachna Educational Institutions Partners with StockGro to Enhance Financial Literacy among Students

In a significant step towards enhancing education and empowering students with necessary financial skills, Manav Rachna Educational Institutes has partnered with StockGro, a leading experiential stock market learning and investment platform. This partnership aims to integrate vital stock market and investment knowledge into the curriculum, perfectly aligning with the directives of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Left to right: Ambika Vasudev – Head, Career Advancements, MREI, Rajeev Kapoor – MD, MREI, Varun S. Arora – CGO, StockGro, Prof (Dr.) Hanu Bhardwaj – Director, CDC, MREI

This collaboration highlights Manav Rachnas commitment to providing education transcending conventional boundaries. By embedding financial literacy at every educational level-from middle school through university-Manav Rachna ensures that its students are adept at managing their finances by the time they venture into the real world.

As a significant feature of this collaboration, Manav Rachna will host a specialised hands-on financial literacy workshop during its Global Summer School 2024, specifically designed to prepare students for a financially secure future. The institute is also committed to setting up dedicated trade labs by the end of this academic year, facilitating practical and immersive learning experiences.

Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, MD, MREI, “Manav Rachna has consistently led the way in implementing innovative educational practices. Our partnership with StockGro represents a strategic enhancement of our curriculum, incorporating crucial financial education that supports the experiential learning model advocated by NEP 2020. We are dedicated to enabling our students with extensive educational tools to empower them for life, equipping them to succeed in the ever-evolving financial landscape.”

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder of StockGro shared, “We are excited to join forces with Manav Rachna Educational Institutes on this initiative. At StockGro, we are committed to the transformative impact of practical education. This collaboration enables us to provide young individuals with the necessary tools for success in the financial sector, nurturing a generation that is academically proficient, financially literate, and ready to meet future challenges.“

StockGro is Indias premier experiential social learning platform for trading and investments. With over 50 million users nationwide, StockGro is the trusted destination for individuals seeking to learn and master the art of trading and investments. StockGro has successfully empowered financial enthusiasts across 900+ prestigious educational institutions and many pioneering financial startups, offering a unique and immersive learning experience.