Manav Rachna International School Sector 14 Becomes Faridabad’s First IB Continuum School

In a significant educational milestone, Manav Rachna International School (MRIS), Sector 14, Faridabad has earned the prestigious status of being the city’s first International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum School. Offering the complete spectrum of Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP), the school has now achieved IB Continuum status, underscoring its commitment to holistic growth and academic excellence.

Celebrations Galore at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14 Faridabad

The introduction of the IB curriculum at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14, marks a transformative step in education, fostering globally minded citizens. With an emphasis on inquiry-based learning and international understanding, the IB programme is closely aligned with the schools mission to nurture students with the skills necessary for success in an interconnected world.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI, remarked, “Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14, has earned the prestigious status of being Faridabads first IB Continuum School because of its unwavering dedication to academic excellence and holistic development. This accomplishment heralds a new era of distinction not only for our institution but for the entire city of Faridabad, as we continue to set new benchmarks in education. The schools alignment with the core values of the IB curriculum makes it the perfect setting for this pioneering initiative.” The IB curriculum will eventually be extended to other schools in the Manav Rachna network.

Aligned with the International Baccalaureate Organization’s global standards, the IB curriculum at Manav Rachna provides students with exposure to innovative pedagogies, modern assessment structures, and an educational philosophy that emphasizes inquiry-based learning.

Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MRIS, added, “Our focus on developing educators and students extends beyond just offering the IB curriculum. This milestone emphasizes the significance of continuous innovation in education. By integrating the IB Continuum, we are ensuring our students are equipped with the skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. This achievement reflects our vision to nurture future leaders who are adaptable, resilient, and ready to make meaningful contributions to society.”

To support the IB programme, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14, has implemented new facilities, advanced teacher training, and infrastructure improvements. The school remains committed to transforming every learning experience into a journey that equips its community of learners to navigate tomorrow’s complexities with confidence, compassion, and purpose.

Rashima Vaid Varma, Director-IB Schools, MRIS, said, “The seamless progression from PYP to DP empowers our students with continuity in their learning journey from a young age, equipping them with the right skills and mindset. We are excited to see how this will shape the future leaders emerging from our institution.”

Ritu Dubey, Head of School, MRIS, Sector 14, shared, “We are proud to offer a cohesive and comprehensive IB experience. This achievement demonstrates our dedication to providing students with world-class education that fosters critical thinking, global awareness, and a passion for learning.”