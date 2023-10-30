Manav Rachna Sees off its Future Leaders at Convocation 2023

The ceremony marked 19th Convocation for Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, and the 9th Convocation for Manav Rachna University

Padma Bhushan Prof. (Dr.) Padmanabhan Balaram, an esteemed Biochemist and Former Director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, graced the occasion as the Honorable Chief Guest.

Around 1300 individuals, encompassing undergraduates, postgraduates, and doctoral scholars, were conferred with degrees.

6 luminaries received honoris causa degrees including Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom and Ex-Chief Justice U U Lalit.

With another cohort of students ready to formally culminate their academic journeys, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), including Manav Rachna Dental College (MRDC), and Manav Rachna University (MRU) came together to commemorate their Convocation Ceremony. This was the 9th Convocation for MRU and 19th Convocation for MRIIRS.

Manav Rachna bestowed Honoris Causa degree upon Justice UU Lalit, Ex-Chief Justice of India

Graced by the presence of several distinguished individuals who added to the grandeur of the occasion, the Convocation was presided over by Dr. Prashant Bhalla, the Honorable Chancellor of MRIIRS and MRU, who offered valuable guidance and congratulations to the graduating class. “Embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead with the same determination that brought you to this moment. Whether you choose a career in research, business, healthcare, the arts, or any other field, let your actions be guided by a sense of purpose, compassion, integrity and ethical responsibility,” he said.

Manav Rachna conferred Honoris Causa degree upon Padma Vibhushan M.C. Mary Kom, Indian Olympic Style Boxer and Politician

The Honorable Chief Guest, Padma Bhushan Prof. Dr. Padmanabhan Balaram, a renowned Biochemist and Former Director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, delivered an inspiring Convocation Address. In his address, he congratulated the graduates and shared his wisdom, saying, “There are 2 qualities that will hold you in good stead in any walk of life – resilience and imagination. You’ll find that failure is more common than success, and overcoming the fear of failure is often the first step toward success. Let your imagination take you forward.“

Smt. Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron of MREI, graced the occasion with her blessings and aura, stating, “Today, you stand on the threshold of a new journey filled with opportunities. Embrace the challenges and let them shape you into the leaders of tomorrow.“

For MRIIRS, a total of 565 undergraduate degrees, 262 postgraduate degrees (including 14 of MDS) and 9 Ph.D. degrees were conferred with 11 special awards, and 37 academic proficiency medals being bestowed. For MRU, degrees were conferred upon 424 undergraduate, 38 postgraduate and 04 Ph.D. graduands, and 19 individuals were recognized for their achievements with special awards and medals. Close to 300 graduands out of the cohort received the special distinction of receiving a golden tassel, signifying their grit, determination and noteworthy performance in academics.

Taking forward the tradition of bestowing Honoris Causa degrees upon individuals who best exemplify the spirit of the University and who have excelled in their respective domains, Manav Rachna conferred the honorary doctorates upon the following individuals who shared their gratitude and insights in their acceptance speeches:

Justice UU Lalit, Ex-Chief Justice of India, honoured for his monumental contribution in the legal landscape of the nation, spoke about the significance of justice and equality in society.

Padma Vibhushan M.C. Mary Kom, Indian Olympic Style Boxer and Politician, honoured for her unmatchable passion in the field of sports, shared her journey of determination and success.

Padma Shri Agus Indra Udayana, Founder of Ashram Gandhi Puri, honoured for his contribution in spreading Gandhian values and their significance, spoke about the principles of non-violence and peace.

Mrs. Suman Minda, Chairperson of Suman Nirmal Minda Foundation, honoured for her work in Corporate Social Responsibility, spoke about the importance of giving back to society.

Mr. Navdeep Chawla, Founder, Chairman & MD of Psychotropics India Ltd., honoured for his work in healthcare and leadership, shared insights into entrepreneurship and innovation.

Dr. Vipul Singh, Board Member of the National HRD Network and SVP & Head of HR at ADP Pvt. Ltd., honoured for his work in the field of human resource management, offered valuable advice on career and leadership.

The Convocation Ceremony at the Manav Rachna campus was a grand affair with a magnificent aura that invoked pride, belongingness and a sense of accomplishment