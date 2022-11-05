Saturday, November 5, 2022
National

Mandi Constituency A Litmus Test For BJP In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election

Anil Sharma, the current BJP MLA from Mandi, will take on Champa Thakur from Congress and Shyam Lal from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the assembly constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election.

Mandi Constituency: The polling of 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place on November 12.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The BJP has fielded the current BJP MLA Anil Sharma from Mandi assembly seat for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election. Mandi assembly constituency is one of the ten Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in Mandi district. It covers the entire Sadar Mandi tehsil. It is part of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency along with 18 other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely, Bharmour, Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rohru and Kinnaur. Voting for 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place on November 12. The Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 will be declared on December 8.

Mandi Assembly constituency: Will BJP repeat performanc?

BJP’s Anil Sharma will take on Champa Thakur from Congress and Shyam Lal from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Mandi. In 2017, BJP’s Anil Sharma defeated Congress leader Champa Thaku from Mandi by a margin of 10,257 votes. Recently, Kangana Rawat said she was keen on contesting Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 from Mandi constituency if BJP gives her a ticket. However, BJP had later announced that Anil Sharma, the current BJP MLA, will contest from Mandi seat. It will be interesting to see if BJP will repeat its 2017 performance or Congress will gain ground in Mandi seat. AAP candidate  Shyam Lal

Mandi Assembly constituency – A look at history of winners

Year Candidate Party Total Vote
2017 Anil Sharma BJP 31282
2012 Anil Kumar INC 20866
2007 Anil Kumar INC 22808
2003 Sukh Ram HVC 23816
1998 Sukh Ram HVC 25656
1993 Anil Sharma INC 23134
1990 Kanhaiya Lal BJP 19732
1985 Durga Dutt INC 12166
1982 Sukh Ram INC 12517

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

  • Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)
  • Counting of votes: December 8, 2022




Published Date: November 5, 2022 8:33 PM IST





