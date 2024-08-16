Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited Gets Listed on the NSE

Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited (CIN: L65990MH1961PLC012227) is excited to announce its successful listing on the platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE“) today, 16th August 2024 which listed on BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 505850) registered as non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (“the Company“). This milestone marks a significant achievement for the company and reflects its continued commitment to growth, transparency, and stakeholders’ value.

Mr. Meghraj Jain Managing Director with Executive Director Hardik Jain, Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited

The Company’s equity shares are listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE under the ticker Symbol “MANCREDIT” (ISIN Code: INE545L01039). Investors and market participants can now access the company’s equity shares through the NSE platform, enhancing trading opportunities and market accessibility.

NSE listing link : www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equitysymbol=MANCREDIT

On this milestone achievement by the company, Shri Meghraj Sohanlal Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited commented, “We are thrilled to take this significant step by listing on the NSE. This move aligns with our strategic objectives of broadening our investor base and increasing market presence.” He further added, “We believe that this listing will open new avenues for growth and enable us to better serve our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Following its listing on the BSE Limited ((MANCREDIT | 505850 | INE545L01039), the company has now joined the NSE, one of the largest and most prestigious stock exchanges in India. The dual listing is expected to enhance the company’s visibility, increase liquidity, and provide greater access to a wider pool of investors.

About Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited

Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited (“the Company“) has demonstrated robust performance in recent years by involving in offering a comprehensive lending product portfolio which includes Gold Loans, Loan against Property, SME Loans, Business Loan and Personal Loans. The Company holds a “BBB / Stable” rating from Crisil and operational in 3 major states i.e. Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The company is building a robust foundation underpinned by solid core processes, innovative product suite and accelerated investments in digitization to provide the customers with transparent and unmatched experiences. It has been led by exemplary and professional management which ensures 100% governance & compliances, the Company maintains high integrity in its delivery, products and processes.

For more information, please visit: mangalfincorp.com.