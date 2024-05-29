Home

Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Fresh Row With ‘Chinese Allegedly Invaded’ India In 1962, Apologies Later For ‘Mistake’

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has sparked a fresh controversy by referring to the 1962 Indo-China war as an ‘alleged Chinese invasion’. Aiyar made these remarks during a book event titled ‘Nehru’s First Recruits: The Diplomats Who Built Independent India’s Foreign Policy’ authored by Kallol Bhattacherjee. Addressing the press conference, Aiyar stated, ‘In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India.’ The 1962 Indo-China War occurred between October and November of that year, with Chinese troops crossing the ‘MacMohan line’ and seizing the Aksai Chin region, which is part of India’s territory.

According to a purported video of an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening, Aiyar, while narrating an anecdote, said, “…In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India.” Later, in a brief statement, Aiyar said, “I unreservedly apologise for having mistakenly used the word ‘alleged’ before ‘Chinese invasion’ at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening.”

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Congress leader later attempted to clarify his stance, admitting that he should not have used the term “alleged”, especially in the midst of an election season. He said, “I unreservedly apologise for having mistakenly used the word ‘alleged’ before ‘Chinese invasion’ at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening.”

“There are various books which indicate that we could have accepted Zhou Enlai’s proposal of April 1960 and avoided a word I used the expression ‘alleged’. I shouldn’t have done so because we are in the middle of an election,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Congress leader courted controversy after an interview clip of his went viral, wherein he could be heard saying that Pakistan is a “respected nation” that also possesses an atom bomb so India must enter into a dialogue with them.He further said there have been “no efforts” from India to “reach out” to Pakistan in the last ten years.

Congress reacts to Aiyar’s comment

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Tuesday night that the veteran party leader has “subequently apologised unreservedly for using the term ‘alleged invasion’ mistakenly”. “Allowances must be made for his age,” he said, adding that Congress has “distanced itself from his original phraseology”.

BJP slams Aiyar’s remarks

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya slammed the Congress over Aiyar’s remarks. ‘Mani Shankar Aiyar, speaking at the FCC, during the launch of a book called Nehru’s First Recruits, refers to the Chinese invasion in 1962 as ‘alleged’. This is a brazen attempt at revisionism,’ the BJP leader said on X.

‘Nehru gave up India’s claim on permanent seat at the UNSC in favour of the Chinese, Rahul Gandhi signed a secret MoU, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted funds from the Chinese Embassy and published reports recommending market access for Chinese companies, based on them, Sonia Gandhi’s UPA opened up Indian market for Chinese goods, hurting MSMEs and now Congress leader Aiyar wants to whitewash the Chinese invasion, post which the Chinese have been in illegal occupation of 38,000 sq km of Indian territory,’ he alleged.

What explains ‘Congress’s love for the Chinese?’ Malviya asked.







