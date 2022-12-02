Manicure Tips For Brides: How to Prep Nails Before Wedding in Easy Steps

While prepping your body and mind before the wedding, do not avoid prepping your nails. Simply making them look sparkly with manicures won’t serve the purpose, nourishment is what you need as a bride. Check out these quick tips by beauty expert Shahnaz Husain!

Manicure Tips For Brides: As far as nail care is concerned, it can be started weeks before the wedding. The nails can be strengthened by massaging with cream and oils. Pure almond oil helps to strengthen the nails and keep them in good condition.

HOW TO PREP NAILS BEFORE WEDDING

Dip the fingertips and nails in warm almond oil daily for about ten minutes and then massage the oil on and around the nails. The cuticle (skin surrounding the nail) should be kept soft and smooth. Never cut the cuticle. Massage them, so that it softens the skin. Then push the cuticles back gently using a cotton bud.

TYPES OF NAIL ARTS FOR WEDDING

Nail art has become a specialized field nowadays. In the past, simple ways of nail art were followed, but now it is a highly creative field that also includes artificial nails. As part of nail design, nail polish is applied in unusual colours like green, blue, purple, white and even black. Or, different colours are used for each nail. For a gala evening, gold or silver varnish is used and glittering stars are stuck on the nails. Now it is an entire field in which creativity can be put to good use.

One can make a fashion statement with the nails. Acrylic nails and nail gels have also become very popular, because of the vast opportunities they offer, in terms of colour and nail art. They are also convenient to use, especially if you have brittle or chipped nails. In fact, they are ideal for special occasions.

FRESH MANICURE FOR BRIDES-TO-BE

French Manicures are also popular with brides. One can get a professional nail stylist to do them with false tips in acrylic. The style can be the square shape of the nails, or if you prefer, you can shape the nails into a normal oval shape. You can paint only the tip with white nail polish. Try painting the underside of the nail with white too. This will help to emphasize the tips more. Allow the polish to dry and paint a second coat on the tips of the nails. Then using sheer transparent polish or a very pale pink colour, paint the entire nail. Once every coat has dried, you can use a colourless, transparent polish as a topcoat on the entire nail.

Gel designs and nail art can be done on French manicures too. Diamantes, beads, sequins, glitter, tattoos, and stones have all become a part of nail art.



