Manipal Academy of Higher Education Hosts 5th National Conference: with a theme around “Bridging Academic and Corporate Volunteering for Social Change”

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) concluded successfully the 5th National Conference on Youth in Social Change conducted at the Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium today. The event brought together over 600 participants, from more than 20 non-MAHE institutions including dynamic young leaders, change-makers, and passionate social advocates from across the country. The Conference was spearheaded by Chief guest of D Carthigueane, Regional Director Regional Directorate of NSS Bangalore, Mr. Sankara Mahalingam, Global Head – CSR, Firstsourc, Mr Harish Deshishtha Kulkarni, Manager – CSR & Lead-Global, Employee Volunteer Program, Tata Communications,Capt. Shanthi S, Sr, Program Director, Infosys Foundation, Misha Bhatt, Senior Vice President, iVolunteer, Mr Satyam Gambhir, Cofounder Platform Commons, Mr. Utkarsh Sinha, Managing Director, Bucolic Kailash, Mr. Navaneeth Ganesh, Consultant, Ministry of Education, along with Dr. H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, Manipal Centered on the theme, “Bridging the Gap Between Academic & Corporate Volunteering to Synergize Social Change,” the conference emphasized the seamless transition of students volunteering efforts during their academic years into impactful corporate volunteering.

Chief guest D Carthigueane, Regional Director of Regional Directorate of NSS Bangalore, the 5th National Conference on Youth in Social Change offered a vibrant platform for thought-provoking discussions, insightful presentations, and interactive sessions on youth engagement and social change. It provided participants with a valuable opportunity to share their experiences, ideas, and innovative solutions, focusing on how corporate volunteering can synergize social change.

Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor MAHE, Manipal, welcomed attendees and outlined the conferences theme, “Bridging the Gap Between Academic & Corporate Volunteering to Synergize Social Change.” He emphasized the importance of transitioning students volunteering experiences into corporate settings, enhancing both professional growth and community contributions. The conference aims to explore the pivotal role of volunteering in academic and corporate environments, fostering sustained community engagement and maximizing the benefits for individuals, institutions, and society.

Speaking on the occasion, D. Carthigueane, Regional Director of NSS Bangalore, expressed gratitude for being invited to the conference and commended the collective effort to involve youth in societal change. He highlighted the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports launch of the Bharat portal, a platform providing diverse opportunities for young people in sectors like cyber security and healthcare, promoting experiential learning and voluntary service. He praised Manipals commitment to hosting the event under the NSS banner, aligning with the goal of student development through community service. The Swachhata Sava, coinciding with the Prime Ministers birthday and ending on October 2nd, symbolizes youth empowerment and community involvement. He thanked MAHE for organizing the event, calling it a stepping stone toward a cleaner, empowered future.

Dr. H S Ballal, Pro-chancellor of MAHE, Manipal, presided over the event. Dr. Praveen Kumar, the organizing secretary of the conference, delivered a vote of thanks. The conference also witnessed the presence of key figures like Dr. Anup Naha, Convenor, Dr. Abhishek Chaturvedi, Co-convenor, and student secretaries MS Manaswini u and Mr. Aniket Poojary.

The event brought together diverse gathering of young minds with wealth of perspectives and ideas to the table, enriching the discussions around the theme of bridging academic and corporate volunteering. The involvement of students from various institutions highlighted the conferences wide – reaching impact and underscored the collective commitment to fostering social change through collaborative efforts.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams; through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.