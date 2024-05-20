Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Jumps to the 175th Spot in Times Higher Education Young University Ranking

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence, deemed to be university, one of India’s leading research-focused educational institutions, has jumped to the 175th spot in the Times Higher Education Young University Ranking, with an overall score of 43.6. This marks an impressive improvement of 75 positions from the previous ranking band of 251-300, upholding MAHE’s position as an institution dedicated to academic excellence and innovation.

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings, released on May 14, 2024, list the best universities that are 50 years old or younger, including institutions that were founded between 1974 and the present. Using 18 performance indicators, the universities are judged across all their core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. This year’s edition witnessed a substantial increase in the participating institutions, with 673 ranked universities and a further 499 institutions listed as “reporter” status, bringing the total to 1172. Notably, India is well-represented with 55 ranked institutions, demonstrating the nation’s growing prominence in the global higher education landscape.

Speaking on the new rank and expressing profound pride, Lt. Gen. (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal, said, “We are thrilled to be ranked 175th in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings this year. This significant jump of 75 positions and an overall score of 43.6 is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and tireless efforts of the entire MAHE community. This recognition strengthens our position as a leading institution for higher education and research in India. We are committed to continuous improvement and providing our students with an exceptional learning experience, fostering innovative research, and nurturing a vibrant academic environment. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our faculty, students, staff, and partners for their invaluable contributions“.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Deputy Director PR and Communications, Phone: 7338625909, Email: sachin.karanth@manipal.edu.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

MAHE is recognized as a leading quality academic and education service provider and has significantly contributed to continuously improving the standards and penetration of higher education in India. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has, as its genesis, an enthralling story of a genius, the late Dr. T. M. A. Pai who had the vision of getting society rid of the three major ills of illiteracy, ill health, and poverty. It provides a great variety of graduate and postgraduate skill enhancement educational courses covering several important disciplines like medicine, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, allied health, management, communication, life sciences, hotel administration, etc. through its 25 Professional Higher Education institutions. It has also taught and researched departments in Statistics, Commerce, Geopolitics & International Relations, European Studies, Philosophy & Humanities, Atomic & Molecular Physics, etc. Over 35,000 students from all over the world pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in diverse subjects. The finest of infrastructure facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, well-equipped laboratories, and dedicated and competent faculty have enabled MAHE to be reckoned as one of the best-deemed universities, attracting students from all over India and 60+ countries of the world. MAHE currently has 3000+ faculty and 10500+ support and service staff. MAHE is a Wi-Fi-enabled campus and has excellent facilities for sports and games. MAHE has been accredited by NAAC with an A++ Grade and its technical programs are also accredited by NBA. MAHE’s quest for excellence is best exemplified in national and international recognitions. As per the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF)-2023 of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, MAHE has ranked 6th in the ‘Universities’ Category.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

MAHE has an Off-Campus, each at Mangalore, Bengaluru, and Jamshedpur, and has two Off-Shore campuses, one in Dubai (UAE) and the other in Melaka (Malaysia). MAHE and its Off-center Campuses and Off-shore Campuses have world-class infrastructural facilities and follow pedagogy, which is constantly reviewed and upgraded to reflect the latest trends and developments in their respective disciplines.

For further information log on to: www.manipal.edu/mu/campuses/mahe-mlr.html.