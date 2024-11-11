Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Successfully Wraps Up its 3 Day Celebration of 32nd Convocation

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence, deemed to be University, one of Indias leading research focused educational institution, concluded its 32nd Convocation Ceremony on 10th November with an inspiring final day at KMC Greens. The event celebrated graduates achievements and honored their commitment to academic excellence. This prestigious event gathered esteemed faculty, distinguished guests, and families to honor the academic accomplishments of the students.

32nd Convocation at MAHE Manipal

Ceremony took place over three days, from 8th of November till 10th of November. The chief guests for each day respectively were Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC; Dr. Indrajit Bhattacharya, Director General, National Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (NIRA), New Delhi; and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research & Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The convocation facilitated the graduation of 5767 MAHE students over the three-day event.

Among the university delegates were Mrs Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust; Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor; Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice-Chancellor; Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor (Technology & Science); Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences); Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar; and Dr Vinod V Thomas, Registrar, Evaluation. They were also accompanied by the heads of all the MAHE institutes.

Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC, addressed the students and guests on the 1st day of the convocation. He said, “During my visit to the university, I witnessed remarkable innovations across departments, from cutting-edge research to entrepreneurial efforts. Institutions like MAHE play a vital role in shaping future leaders who will face significant global challenges, from rapid population growth to environmental sustainability. By 2050, our global population will approach 10 billion, with every individual striving for access to clean energy, safe water, nutritious food, and effective healthcare. These demands will place immense strain on our resources, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions.

For instance, India alone has only 4% of the world’s freshwater supply, with nearly 80% allocated to agriculture. Addressing food and water security requires reducing our dependency on key crops, encouraging sustainable practices, and finding innovative ways to meet our rising energy needs. I am confident that the qualities I see in our students today-lifelong curiosity, problem-solving ability, and commitment to ethical leadership-will guide them in tackling these challenges. Together, they will contribute to building a world that is secure, sustainable, and prosperous for all.”

Chief guest for the second day of the convocation, Dr. Indrajit Bhattacharya, Director General, National Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (NIRA), New Delhi, said, “Reflecting on change, fifty years ago, I wished for the transformation of modest local markets-and today, AI-driven platforms like Amazon and Swiggy take them to new heights. The journey of technological evolution mirrors the industrial revolutions, from steam engines to cyber-physical systems. Now, AI holds transformative power akin to fire, set to add $15 trillion to the global economy and create millions of jobs by 2030. The mantra is clear: AI won’t take your job, but those who know AI might. Embrace AI to enhance productivity for you and your team.

Generative AI (GenAI) is especially promising. By synthesizing and analyzing vast data-text, images, molecular structures-it drives new efficiencies, and boosts precision in fields like healthcare, with innovations like Brainsight AI helping diagnose tumors and dementia. It’s vital, however, to embrace AI responsibly. This means upholding data quality and addressing risks like bias, misinformation, and data privacy. Ethical AI, grounded in fairness and accountability, is key to global efforts such as the GPAI and initiatives that call for responsible innovation. As PM Modi advocates, global standards must ensure AI serves humanity’s good.

Education, too, transforms through AI, which powers adaptive learning, interdisciplinary research, and advances across smart manufacturing, quantum computing, and AI-driven cybersecurity. Emerging roles in GenAI require skills in prompt engineering and LLMOps to manage large language models and fine-tune AI outputs.

The future is a creation, not a happenstance. Take inspiration from those who came before-leaders like Marc Andreessen who see AI as a force for human augmentation. For a prosperous India, align with the 5Cs: critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning. Engage thoughtfully, practice digital hygiene, and pursue ethical practices.

Ultimately, remember that your education shows in your behavior. Cultivate your mind with positive affirmations and ethical choices, and create a destiny guided by innovation and integrity.”

Chief Guest, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary to Government of India, Department of Health Research & Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), addressing the students and the entire gathering on the final day said, “I would like to congratulate each student present here and their parents for standing with them throughout their journey. I would also like to advise the students here to take care of themselves first. Taking care of yourself is essential because, without self-care, you cannot make the impact you envision or take responsibility in any meaningful way. No matter the goals you are pursuing, the most important investment you can make is in yourself. Success, fulfillment, and peace begin with that commitment.

Consider each of us has an appointment with our potential, our purpose, and our goals. But to truly meet that appointment, we need to nurture ourselves, build our resilience, and stay mindful of our well-being. Imagine 2047 as a peak moment in your life, where you stand at the summit of all you have set out to achieve. How will you arrive there if you don’t begin with strong foundations today Your future itself depends on how you prioritize your mental, emotional, and physical health now.

As you make your way toward the heights of your aspirations, don’t just chase titles, achievements, or milestones; be mindful of the journey. Value those who support you, engage in experiences that truly fulfill you, and take the time to appreciate who you are. Reflect on what makes you uniquely capable and beautiful, because that confidence will help guide you through life’s challenges.

Remember, your time, energy, and well-being are precious assets. Just as you would invest in building skills or growing your career, take time to invest in yourself. Understand your worth, believe in your values, and make decisions that reflect the kind of person you want to be. At the end of the day, the foundation you lay today will shape the legacy you leave behind.

So, go forward with this in mind: prioritizing yourself is not selfish, it’s necessary. Embrace each opportunity to grow, to learn, and to be present in each moment. The journey to success is not a race but a path you build through balance, self-respect, and dedication. When you nurture yourself, you set the stage to meet each challenge, each opportunity, and each success in a way that’s authentic and sustainable.”

Dr H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, “Today marks a historic moment as we honor our graduates for their extraordinary achievements and perseverance. At MAHE, we are committed to nurturing not only academic brilliance but also the values of integrity, innovation, and social responsibility. As you embark on this next phase of life, carry these values forward-strive for excellence, stay curious, and remember that true success is found in service to others. We believe in your potential to shape a better future. Go forth with confidence, uphold the highest standards, and make your alma mater proud. Congratulations to you and your families!“

During the convocation, Lt Gen (Dr) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, “As we close this memorable convocation ceremony, we honor not only the academic achievements of our students but also their resilience, adaptability, and enduring passion for growth. This celebration reflects the commitment each graduate has shown, even amidst unprecedented challenges. At MAHE, we strive to inspire curiosity, innovation, and integrity, and I am immensely proud of how our students have embraced these values. As they move forward, I am confident they will contribute meaningfully to society, carrying the reputation of MAHE with them. Congratulations to all our graduates and their families!“

Dr Giridhar Kini P, Registrar, MAHE, commented, “As we bring this extraordinary convocation ceremony to a close, I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who played a role in making this day special. To our honored Chief Guest, dedicated faculty, supportive families, and, most of all, to our resilient graduates-thank you for your unwavering dedication. Today is not merely a culmination, but the beginning of new journeys, as our graduates step forward to make a lasting impact. Congratulations to each one of you; may you carry MAHE’s values with pride and purpose into the future.“

Concluding the ceremony, Dr Cherian Varghese, Director PSPH, Manipal extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to dignitaries, parents, college faculties, students, press and media representatives, and everyone else gathered.

On Day 1, Melin Mathew pursuing B.Sc Nursing from MCON, Manipal and Manaswi P S from MSIS, Manipal pursuing Master of Engineering – ME, were awarded the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal in 2024 for their exceptional contributions and achievements in their respective fields.

On Day 2, Adline Siona Rebello pursuing M. Sc. Molecular Biology & HG from MSLS, Manipal; Samraggi Patra, pursuing BA Media & Communication from MIC, Manipal; and Jeevithka K M pursuing MSc. (Biostatistics) from PSPH, Manipal, were awarded with the medal.

On Day 3, Arnav Agrawal pursuing B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering from MIT Manipal; Shetty Trasha pursuing B. Sc Perfusion Technology from MCHP, Manipal; Janet K Joy pursuing MBBS from KMC Mangalore and Mrunmayee Rahul Nerlikar pursuing MBBS from KMC Manipal, were awarded the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal in 2024 for their exceptional contributions and achievements in their respective fields.

These accolade honors their commitment to academic excellence and exemplary performance across diverse disciplines, reflecting MAHEs dedication to fostering talent and excellence in higher education.

Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences) welcomed all the dignitaries and Dr Ankitha Shetty, Assistant Professor, DOC, MAHE, Manipal was the master of ceremony on the final day of convocation.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams; through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.