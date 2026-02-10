Kolkata:Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria celebrated Cancer Warriors Day with immense pride and emotion, honouring the courage, resilience, and indomitable spirit of cancer survivors who have emerged victorious in their battle against cancer.The event brought together cancer survivors, doctors, oncologists, caregivers, nursing staff, and hospital management, creating a powerful platform of hope, strength, and inspiration. Survivors were felicitated and acknowledged as “Cancer Warriors”, recognising their journey of perseverance, positivity, and determination.Speaking on the occasion, senior oncologists of Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria highlighted that cancer survival is not just about medical treatment, but also about mental strength, timely diagnosis, advanced care, and strong emotional support from family and caregivers.The celebration included interactive sessions with survivors, sharing of personal journeys, motivational messages, and expressions of gratitude towards the medical teams who stood beside them throughout their treatment.Hospital officials stated that Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria remains committed to delivering comprehensive cancer care, combining advanced technology, expert clinicians, and compassionate support systems to help patients fight cancer with confidence.The event concluded with a message of hope — reinforcing that cancer is beatable, and survivors are living proof that courage and care together can turn patients into warriors.About Manipal Hospital, DhakuriaManipal Hospital, Dhakuria is one of Kolkata’s leading multi-specialty healthcare institutions, offering advanced oncology services and patient-centric care with a focus on excellence, ethics, and empathy.