Manipal Hospitals introduces ROSA® – advanced Robotic-Assisted knee replacement surgery in Kolkata

Manipal Hospitals, one of the top healthcare providers in India, has further solidified its commitment to delivering excellence in patient care by introducing the ROSA® Knee System at its Kolkata facility. Developed by Zimmer Biomet, this cutting-edge robotic surgical assistant is bound to make a remarkable advancement in total knee replacement procedures. Combining advanced robotics and new-gen software components, this state-of-the-art technology promises to deliver better accuracy in procedure outcomes and quicker recovery for patients. Numerous patients from Barasat, North 24 Parganas; as well as other neighboring districts, are now traveling to Kolkata to access the less invasive knee replacement surgery.

Annually, around 20 lakh people in India require knee replacement surgery. However, it is reported that only 2.5 to 3 lakh people undergo surgery due to fear about the procedure, doubt regarding the durability of the implants, and the possibility of going through revision surgery in the future. The figure nonetheless has increased almost three times in the last five years. It is estimated that knee degradation afflicts approximately 15 crore people above the age of 50, with obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and diseases like arthritis or other inflammatory diseases being primary factors. Despite a larger percentage of the population afflicted with knee degeneration, most patients avoid knee replacement surgery because of the myths that surround the surgical procedure and post-surgery recovery. Manipal Hospitals has on its roster expert orthopedic surgeons specially trained on the ROSA® Knee System to provide world-class treatment. The hospital allows comprehensive treatment, guiding the patients from consultation to post-operative rehabilitation. Since June 2024, Manipal Hospitals has conducted 25 successful knee replacement surgeries with the ROSA Surgical Orthopedic Robot.

Dr. Ritwik Ganguly, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, explains, “The ROSA Surgical Orthopedic Robot for knee replacement surgery has several advantages like patient-specific implantation, more precise, and the kinematics is much more improved than the normal available orthopedic surgical robots. The result after the knee replacement surgery is also much better, helping patients to return to normal life faster.”

Dr. Rajib Basu, Senior Orthopedic Surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, adds, “ROSA is the latest generation orthopedic knee replacement surgical robot. It helps the surgeon with better precision for the implant placement, which in turn gives the patient a pain-free knee within a quicker period. This robot will help us provide more benefits to patients suffering from knee pain and requiring replacement surgery.”

Dr. Kanchan Bhattacharya, Senior Orthopedic Surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, emphasizes the impact of this technology: “The robot’s state-of-the-art instrumentation helps us to become more precise and more reproducible, making it the way to go forward for all those people who are suffering from a lot of pain and are unable to have proper movements. With the ROSA robot, those in need of knee replacement surgery will have a faster post-operative recovery period and can transition to a better quality of life sooner.”

Patients can expect a swift recovery, with many able to start driving within two weeks, engage in light activities by 3-4 weeks, and return to recreational activities like golf within 6-8 weeks post-surgery. A 67-year-old patient who had knee replacement surgery at Manipal shared her experience:”I was back on my feet faster than I ever imagined. The care I received at Manipal Hospitals was exceptional, and the ROSA Knee System made all the difference.”

With a huge surge in patients looking for pain-alleviating treatments, Manipal Hospitals offers the best clinicians and surgeons, followed by post-operative care for patients from Barasat. With fewer hospital stays, painless procedures, and faster recovery, the team of Orthopedic Surgeons at the Manipal hospitals is now equipped with the best-in-class robot for surgery.