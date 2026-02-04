On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata strengthened its oncology capabilities with the launch of the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, with an advanced Clinical Haematology, Haemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit. Reinforcing its commitment to prevention and early diagnosis, the hospital also launched KAWACH – A Community Health Screening Programme, an initiative of the Manipal Foundation in collaboration with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The programme, held at Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, was graced by Shri Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor, Kolkata Municipal Corporation; Shri Narayan Swaroop Nigam, IAS, Principal Secretary (Health); Smt. Ananya Banerjee, Councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Ward 109); Shri Harinarayan Sharma, CEO, Manipal Foundation; Dr. Surendra Kumar Dabas, Chairman, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North West Cluster; Dr. Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Medical Services, Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Director – East Region; Dr. Sourav Datta, Director – Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care (Mukundapur, Salt Lake & Siliguri Clusters); and Mr. Komal Dashora, Cluster Director – Mukundapur Cluster. The launch of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre addresses a critical gap in Eastern India’s oncology landscape, where rising cancer incidence is often compounded by late-stage diagnosis and limited access to integrated cancer services. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and regional cancer registries, Eastern India including West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and the North-East, accounts for a substantial share of India’s cancer burden, with high prevalence of head and neck, gastrointestinal, breast and haematological cancers. Nearly 60% of cancer cases in the region are diagnosed at advanced stages, leading to poorer outcomes and increased treatment complexity. The Centre is designed to deliver end-to-end cancer care under one roof, encompassing prevention, screening, early diagnosis, medical and surgical oncology, radiation oncology, haematology, bone marrow transplantation, supportive care and survivorship services through a coordinated multidisciplinary model. Haemato-oncological conditions such as leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma contribute nearly 7–8% of India’s total cancer burden, with over 100,000 new blood cancer cases diagnosed annually, as per ICMR estimates. Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT) remains a potentially curative therapy for several of these conditions; however, access remains limited, particularly outside major metropolitan centres. Data from the Indian Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation (ISBMT) indicates that while India has completed over 25,000 stem cell transplants to date, fewer than 3,000 transplants are performed annually, far below actual demand. In this context, the BMT unit at Manipal Hospitals Kolkata headed by Prof. (Dr.) Rajib De, Head – Clinical Haematology, Haemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, significantly enhances access to specialised, life-saving care for patients across Eastern India. Dr. Sourav Datta, Director – Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care (Mukundapur, Salt Lake & Siliguri Clusters), said, “The launch of the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening the oncology care ecosystem across Eastern India through its experienced and dedicated team of oncologists. By bringing together prevention, awareness, early detection, advanced diagnostics, medical and surgical oncology, radiation therapy, haematology and bone marrow transplantation within a coordinated, multidisciplinary framework, we are addressing the full continuum of cancer care under one roof. The availability of advanced treatments such as bone marrow transplantation, offering long-term survival rates of nearly 60–80% in appropriately selected patients with haematological cancers, significantly enhances access to potentially curative therapies closer to home. This integrated, patient-centric approach not only improves clinical outcomes but also reduces the physical, emotional and financial burden on patients and their families, while ensuring continuity of care from diagnosis through treatment and survivorship.” Complementing advanced clinical services, the KAWACH Community Health Screening Programme underscores the importance of awareness, early detection and preventive screening in reducing cancer-related morbidity and mortality, particularly among underserved populations. With these initiatives, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata reaffirms its commitment to advancing oncology services while strengthening community engagement to reduce the cancer burden through prevention, early detection and comprehensive, patient-centric care.