Manipur Burns As 5 Killed In Jiribam, Drones Drop Bombs, Long-range Rockets Deployed

Manipur Burns As 5 Killed In Jiribam, Drones Used To Drop Bombs, Long-range Rockets Deployed By Militants

Insurgents launched rocket attacks in Bishnupur.

Imphal, Sept 01 (ANI): A woman being treated at a hospital after being injured in a militant attack, at Koutruk in Imphal on Sunday. Reportedly, two people died and six people injured including a Police personnel in the attack. (ANI Photo)

Imphal/Kolkata: Fresh Violence in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Saturday, 07 September 2024 has claimed the lives of five people, police said while three bunkers of militants in the Churachandpur district were destroyed by the security forces on Friday, September 06 after the insurgents launched rocket attacks in adjoining Bishnupur that killed one person and injured six others.

Exchange Of Fire Between Two Warring Communities In Jiribam

Earlier on Saturday, one person was shot dead in his sleep while four others were killed in subsequent exchange of fire between two warring communities in the Jiribam district, said a police officer who said that militants entered the house of the person who lived alone at an isolated location around 5 km from the district administration headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep.

This was followed by a heavy exchange of fire between people of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district administration headquarters, resulting in the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, said the police officer.

House Of Retired Police Officer Burnt Down In Jakuradhor

Earlier this week, fresh arson took place in Jiribam district after suspected ‘village volunteers’ burnt down an abandoned three-room house of a retired police officer at Jakuradhor in Borobekra police station area.

Tribal body Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (Pherzawl and Jiribam) denied any involvement in the incident.

Meeting Of Meitei And Hmar Communities At CRPF Facility

The district witnessed fresh violence despite representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reaching an agreement to restore normalcy and “prevent incidents of arson and firing” in a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam’s Cachar on August 1.

Representatives of Hmar, Meitei, Thadou, Paite, and Mizo communities of Jiribam district were also present in the meeting moderated by the Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles, and CRPF personnel.

The agreement was, however, denounced by several Hmar tribal bodies based outside Jiribam district saying they did not have any knowledge about it.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted operations in Mualsang and Laika Mualsau villages in Churachandpur district on Friday and destroyed three bunkers of militants.

Militants Deploy Long-range Rockets

“Militants deployed long-range rockets among the civilian population in two locations of Bishnupur district in one of which one senior citizen civilian expired and six other civilians were injured,” a police statement said.

Police teams and additional security forces conducted a combing operation in the adjoining hill ranges.

“Two bunkers at Mualsang village and one bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur were destroyed,” it said.

Police Teams Fired Upon By Suspected Militants

Police teams including the Bishnupur SP rushed to the area and were fired upon by suspected militants but the law enforcers retaliated and repelled the attack.

A military helicopter has been deployed to conduct aerial patrolling, it added.

High-level security meetings have been held to take stock of the law and order situation, it said.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise, the statement added.

Two Rockets Fired By Suspected Militants

Suspected militants fired two rockets in Bishnupur district on Friday, killing one person and injuring six others, as tension gripped Imphal Valley following high-tech attacks over the past few days.

Drones Used To Drop Bombs

The rocket attacks came after drones were employed to drop bombs on people at two nearby places in Imphal West district earlier this week.

Both were earlier unheard of in the state where ethnic violence left over 200 people dead and thousands homeless since May last year.

People in outlying areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts turned off their lights on Friday night following sightings of multiple drones, officials said.

Multiple Drones Sighted

Multiple drones were sighted at Narainsena and Nambol Kamong in Bishnupur district and Pukhao, Dolaithabi and Shantipur in Imphal East district creating panic among residents, they added.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically-diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by ethnic violence in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants of another community in June this year.

