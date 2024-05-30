Manipur Govt Declares 2 Day Holiday Following Floods Across State: DETAILS INSIDE

Home

Manipur Govt Declares 2 Day Holiday After Cyclone Remal Triggers Floods Across State: DETAILS INSIDE

Imphal, May 30 (ANI): Personnel of Indian Army, Assam Rifles and SDRF provided food relief to victims of flood caused by heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Imphal city of Manipur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Manipur Floods: Multiple districts in Manipur have been flooded due to the continuous rainfall triggered by Cyclone Remal following which the state government initiated active rescue and relief operations, said an official.

The state government on Thursday, May 30, declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31 in view of severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks.

The administration has appealed to citizens to stay indoors unless there is some emergency, according to a government directive.

“Both May 30 and May 31 have been designated public holidays for all state government offices, corporations, autonomous bodies, and societies under the Manipur government,” the order said adding that departments responsible for rescue, relief, and essential services, such as home, police, relief and disaster management, power, health and family welfare, district administration, and water resources, will continue to operate.

Meanwhile, rescue operations for stranded people continued in badly-hit areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Fishermen from Thanga in the Bishnupur district are assisting the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) in evacuating flood-hit people using traditional canoes, with similar efforts underway in various locations including Laipham Khunou and Khuman Lampak. Extensive flooding has affected agricultural areas in Nambol and Bishnupur districts due to breaches in riverbanks.

“Fishermen of Thanga are joining hands with the LDA team in rescuing stranded people. I appreciate their noble gesture at this hour,” said Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

According to the officials, hectares of agricultural land have been inundated at Nambol in the Bishnupur district where two tributaries of the Nambul River breached banks on Wednesday.

Forty personnel of NDRF along with six additional motorboats reached Imphal airport on Wednesday night to lead the rescue operations.

Commercial activities at Khwairamband, Paona and Thangal markets also remained shut for the second day due to widespread flooding caused by the overflowing of the Nambul River and the breach of embankments of the Imphal River.

“Many items including seasonal vegetables stored at the market godown have been damaged,” said a woman vendor.

In Tamenglong district, heavy rains triggered a landslide, impacting the National Highway-37 Imphal-Silchar route. Additionally, the Nambul River breached its banks at Samurou in the Imphal West district, leading to flooding in the Wangoi constituency.

(With PTI inputs)







