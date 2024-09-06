Home

News

Manipur Schools To Remain Closed On September 7 Following Bishnupur Bomb Attacks

An elderly man was killed and five others were injured after suspected militants launched a bomb attack.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bishnupur, Sep 6 (ANI): A team of Mobile Forensic Unit, DFS, Manipur collects evidence after what appeared to be a rocket attack, in the Moirang area of Bishnupur on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Imphal: Schools will be closed in Manipur on Saturday, September 7. This was announced by the Manipur government on Friday because of unrest arising out of bomb attacks in the Bishnupur district.

All schools in the state will remain closed on September 7 for the safety of students and teachers, said a notification issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools).

“In view of unrest and the prevailing situation in the state and keeping in mind the safety of students and teachers, all government and private schools, central schools will stay closed on September 7,” the notification said.

An elderly man was killed and five others were injured after suspected militants launched a bomb attack on a residential area of Moirang in Bishnupur district on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The rocket, which fell on the compound of former chief minister Mairembam Koireng’s residence, seemed to be an improvised one.

It is the second rocket that was fired in the district on Friday.

“The elderly man was preparing for some religious rituals in the compound when the bomb exploded. He died on the spot,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomeration of valley-based civil bodies, has declared a “public emergency” across the five districts of Imphal Valley with immediate effect.

(With PTI inputs)











