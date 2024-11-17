Manipur Violence: Conrad Sangma’s NPP withdraws support from Biren Singh led BJP Government

New Delhi: The Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew its support to the BJP-led Manipur government led by N Biren Singh on Sunday and expressed “deep concern” over the prevailing law and order situation in the northeastern state.

The Meghalaya chief minister blamed his Manipur counterpart for failing to quell the unrest in his state where violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups have led to months of unrest and have adversely impacted normal life in the state.