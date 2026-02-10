Fresh violence erupted in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday morning after armed groups reportedly set houses on fire. In view of the volatile law and order situation in the District, the Manipur government suspended the internet services for 5 days since there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, posts and video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the state. “The State Government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet services, decided to order for temporary suspension/curbing of internet/data services including services through Broadband, VPN and VSAT in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul District for 5(five) day as preventive and precautionary measure,” the official statement reads.