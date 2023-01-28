Manish Sisodia Writes to Delhi University VC Over Ad Hoc Teachers being ‘Displaced’
Sisodia said these teachers should be absorbed as permanent staff as they have been working with DU for decades and have the necessary experience to deal with students from diverse backgrounds.
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, expressing concern over reports stating that 70 per cent of its ad hoc teachers are being “displaced”.
Sisodia said these teachers should be absorbed as permanent staff as they have been working with DU for decades and have the necessary experience to deal with students from diverse backgrounds.
“Ongoing interviews for Assistant Professors in different colleges of DU have been catastrophic, reports say 70% ad-hoc teachers being displaced. We believe that ad hoc teachers should be absorbed in permanent recruitment,” the deputy chief minister said in his letter.
“Many of these teachers have been teaching at Delhi University colleges for decades. They understand the challenges of an institution like Delhi University, how to deal with students coming from different parts of the country, with diverse linguistic backgrounds and academic experiences. The experience of teaching in a classroom cannot be replaced,” he said.
Sisodia, who is also the education minister, requested the VC to facilitate absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi government colleges and assured that government nominees on college boards will extend full cooperation. More than 4,500 teachers work as ad hocs in colleges and departments of DU.
Published Date: January 28, 2023 1:11 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Sports Researcher Dr Kanishka Pandey Highlights Lack of Basics in Indian Football Infrastructure
[ad_1] Home SportsSports Researcher Dr Kanishka Pandey Highlights Lack of Basics in Indian Football Infrastructure Football is one of the...
Delhi Weather Update: Capital City To Experience Light Rain Tomorrow
[ad_1] Home News DelhiDelhi Weather Update: Capital City To Experience Light Rain Tomorrow | Details Here As per an update...
After Huge Layoffs, Goldman Sachs Slashes Salary Of CEO David Solomon
[ad_1] Home BusinessAfter Huge Layoffs, Goldman Sachs Slashes Salary Of CEO David Solomon’s By Nearly 30 % Goldman Sach's CEO,...
Visiting Goa Soon? Read New Rules On Clicking Selfies With Other Tourists
[ad_1] Home News IndiaVisiting Goa Soon? Read New Rules On Clicking Selfies With Other Tourists Goa has announced new guidelines,...
BJP Declares 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha To Contest From Town Bordowali Seat
[ad_1] Home News IndiaTripura Election 2023: BJP Declares 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha To Contest From Town Bordowali Seat Tripura...
Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar AGAIN, Asks to Stay Away From Politics
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentKangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar AGAIN, Asks to ‘Stay Away From Politics’ Pathaan: Kangana Ranaut...
Average Rating