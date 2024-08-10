NationalPolitics

Manish Sisodia’s 1st Selfie With Wife Post Tihar Jail Release

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 10, 2024
0 51 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Azadi Ki Subha Ki Pehli Chai’: Manish Sisodia’s 1st Selfie With Wife Post Tihar Jail Release

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia, who had been in jail for 17 months after being arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise policy of the Delhi government.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
'Azadi Ki Subha Ki Pehli Chai': Manish Sisodia's 1st Selfie With Wife Post Tihar Jail Release

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader, shared a heartfelt moment on social media after his release from Tihar Jail. Holding a cup of tea with his wife, Sisodia captured his “first morning of freedom” after 17 months behind bars. Reflecting on his time in jail, he expressed his emotions in a morning selfie.  Sharing a smiling selfie with his wife on Saturday morning, enjoying a cup of tea, Sisodia’s caption read, “First morning tea of freedom… after 17 months!”

In a post on X, Sisodia wrote, “The freedom that the Constitution has guaranteed to all of us Indians as the right to live. The freedom that God has given us to breathe freely with everyone.”

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia, who had been in jail for 17 months after being arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise policy of the Delhi government.

After his release from Tihar jail, Sisodia said he got the bail due to the power of the Constitution and democracy, and that the same power will ensure release of Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the same excise policy case registered by the CBI.

Around 9.30 pm, Sisodia reached his previous official residence at Mathura Road, currently allotted to minister Atishi. The house is where his family still stays.

He was given a grand welcome by a huge crowd of AAP workers with bursting of firecrackers







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 10, 2024
0 51 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

After Chennai and Pune, Satvic Movement is Set to Arrive in Mumbai on their Nationwide Tour and Launch the New Book ‘The Satvic Revolution’

August 9, 2024

Centre Announces 31-member Joint Parliamentary Panel On Waqf Bill; Details Here

August 9, 2024

Centre Announces 21-member Joint Parliamentary Panel On Waqf Bill; Details Here

August 9, 2024

Why Did Bangladesh Interim Leader Muhammad Yunus Say This

August 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow