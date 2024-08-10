Home

News

‘Azadi Ki Subha Ki Pehli Chai’: Manish Sisodia’s 1st Selfie With Wife Post Tihar Jail Release

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia, who had been in jail for 17 months after being arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise policy of the Delhi government.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader, shared a heartfelt moment on social media after his release from Tihar Jail. Holding a cup of tea with his wife, Sisodia captured his “first morning of freedom” after 17 months behind bars. Reflecting on his time in jail, he expressed his emotions in a morning selfie. Sharing a smiling selfie with his wife on Saturday morning, enjoying a cup of tea, Sisodia’s caption read, “First morning tea of freedom… after 17 months!”

In a post on X, Sisodia wrote, “The freedom that the Constitution has guaranteed to all of us Indians as the right to live. The freedom that God has given us to breathe freely with everyone.”

आज़ादी की सुबह की पहली चाय….. 17 महीने बाद! वह आज़ादी जो संविधान ने हम सब भारतीयों को जीने के अधिकार की गारंटी के रूप में दी है। वह आज़ादी जो ईश्वर ने हमें सबके साथ खुली हवा में साँस लेने के लिए दी है। pic.twitter.com/rPxmlI0SWF — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 10, 2024

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia, who had been in jail for 17 months after being arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Excise policy of the Delhi government.

After his release from Tihar jail, Sisodia said he got the bail due to the power of the Constitution and democracy, and that the same power will ensure release of Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the same excise policy case registered by the CBI.

Around 9.30 pm, Sisodia reached his previous official residence at Mathura Road, currently allotted to minister Atishi. The house is where his family still stays.

He was given a grand welcome by a huge crowd of AAP workers with bursting of firecrackers











