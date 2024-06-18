Home

‘Mann Ki Baat’ To Be Back On Air On June 30; PM Modi Asks People To Share Ideas, Inputs

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that ‘Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio broadcast, will back from June 30 and asked people to share their ideas for the show.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ 3.0 will air on June 30, PM Modi announced on Tuesday, (ANI/File)

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday urged people of the country to share their inputs and ideas for his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast which will resume from June 30 after a gap of over 4 months.

“Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month’s programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June,” Modi wrote on X.

“I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800,” he said.

The last episode of Prime Minister Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast was last aired on February 25 and was then put on hold as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force after Election Commission announced the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The EC’s MCC guidelines forbids governments from using official events or public-funded platforms for something that may be seen to give the ruling party publicity or political advantage.

In the 110th episode of the programme, Modi had asked first-time voters to poll in record numbers in the elections and said their maiden vote should be cast for the country.

The Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast is wildly popular across the country, especially in rural areas where radio still remains a popular medium of entertainment and news.

The June 30 episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be the first airing of Modi’s popular radio show since he assumed office as the prime minister for the third straight term earlier this month.

