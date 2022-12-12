Manoj Tiwari became father for the third time as his wife Surabhi gave birth to a baby girl. – See viral pic

Manoj Tiwari Becomes Dad For The Third Time, Welcomes Baby Girl – See Photo

Manoj Tiwari Blessed With Baby Girl: Manoj Tiwari once again embraced fatherhood as he welcomes his baby girl today. The actor-politician had organised a baby shower few weeks ago. Manoj shared the news on his social media handle about the arrival of his baby daughter. He thanked everyone for their best wishes and prayers. The 51-year-old BJP MP captioned his Instagram post as, “With great pleasure, I would like to inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi… Today a lovely daughter has been born in the house… May all of you bless her… Surabhi-Manoj Tiwari”. He shared a picture with his wife Surabhi form the hospital.

CHECK OUT MANOJ TIWARI’S POST ABOUT HER BABY DAUGHTER:

MANOJ TIWARI THIRD TIME BLESSED WITH A BABY DAUGHTER

Manoj had previously shared pictures from Surabhi’s baby shower ceremony and wrote in his post, “Kuch khushiyon ko ham shabdon mein bayaan nahin kar sakate.. bas mahsoos kar sakate hain (Some happy moments we can’t express in words..Can just feel them.” For the unversed, Manoj and Surabhi tied the knot in 2020 and they already have a daughter. The actor-politician got married for the second time. He was earlier married to Rani Tiwari with whom he has a daughter named Rhiti. Manoj and Rani got married in 1991 and called it quits after 11 years.

Manoj Tiwari is an Indian politician, singer and actor serving as a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi. He contested the 2009 general election as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha but lost to Yogi Adityanath.

