He Has Been Abusing Army, Won’t Get Any Votes: Manoj Tiwari Slams Kanhaiya Kumar

Manoj Tiwari said there is no real challenge when the nation is progressing so well , the real challenge is that these individuals brings their own party, which is falling apart with their involvement and can’t challenge anyone else.

New Delhi: Lashing out at his opponent, BJP candidate from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that his opponent Kanhaiya Kumar is accused of betraying the country and stated that the public won’t cast a vote in favour of him. As voting for all the seven seats began in Delhi, BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari said, “Today is a very prestigious day. Again to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Delhi are out”.

Tiwari Criticises Kumar’s Party For Falling Apart

He further criticized Kanhaiya Kumar by saying, “There is no real challenge when the nation is progressing so well. The challenges these individuals bring are to their own party, which is falling apart with their involvement. They can’t challenge anyone else. The nation supports ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai,’ not someone who chants ‘Desh ki tukde honge’ and is accused of betraying the country.

The victory will go to someone who respects the army, not someone who abuses it.””The candidate chosen by Congress (Kanhaiya Kumar) has been abusing the army of the country. I think even the traditional voters will not vote for him. They will refuse to vote but will not cast their votes in his favour. We have to cast votes for the development of the country and for PM Modi,” he added.

Majoj Tiwari Urges All to Cast Vote

Commenting on the voter turnout, Manoj stated, “This morning, I heard that voter enthusiasm is higher in these elections compared to 2014 and 2019. I urge all voters to head to their designated booths and cast their ballots.” Manoj Tiwari is the incumbent MP of North West Delhi having won the seat in 2014 and 2019. In 2019, Kanhaiya Kumar contested as a Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate from Begusarai in Bihar, which he lost to Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh.

Later, he joined the Congress in 2021.The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in Delhi.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the Capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi







