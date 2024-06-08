Home

Manoj Tyagi Honored With ‘Bharat Gaurav Award’ In France

Manoj Tyagi is the CEO of ‘Sanskar TV’ Group since 2017

New Delhi: Manoj Tyagi, CEO of Sanskar TV Group, has been honored with the 11th International Bharat Gaurav Award. In a grand event held in the Senate (Parliament) complex of France, Indians who have done remarkable work in their respective fields and Indians settled in 18 countries of the world were honored.

This honor was handed over to Shri Tyagi by Dr. Dominique Théophile, Vice President of the French Parliament, French MP Frederic Buval, President of the organization Pandit Suresh Mishra and Mahant Shri Naresh Puri Ji Maharaj of Mehndipur Balaji Dham. The ceremony was graced by many dignitaries, including representatives of the French Government, MPs and officials of the Indian Embassy. This international award is given every year by ‘Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha’.

Manoj Tyagi, who has been active in the field of TV media for two and a half decades, has created his own unique identity. He has been the CEO of ‘Sanskar TV’ Group since 2017. He has a remarkable contribution in spreading Sanatan culture, religion, spirituality, yoga and Ayurveda in the world. One of the most popular TV series produced by him was ‘Kaal Kapal Mahakaal’ which was aired on Zee News channel. He has been honored by many spiritual gurus and organizations in India and abroad.

Today mainly Sanskar TV, Satsang TV, and Shubh TV are being broadcast under the banner of Sanskar Info TV Pvt. Ltd. This series also includes Sanskar USA, Sanskar UK & Europe, Sanskar Digital, and Satsang Digital. Sanskar TV has a solid presence on social media. The number of subscribers of their YouTube channel has crossed the 10 million marks recently.







