Manthan School Students Honor Police Officers with Handmade Cards on Police Commemoration Day

The students of Manthan School, Hyderabad, on 21st October visited the Kollur Police Station and the RC Puram Traffic Police Station to express their heartfelt gratitude to the local police officers on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Manthan Students along with police personnel at Kollur Police Station

The Student Council members from the primary and middle school segments expressed their gratitude to the police by presenting handmade greeting cards and gifts in honour of their service.

The visit, organised to give students an inside look at the workings of the police force, was centred around a special ceremony where the students had the opportunity to interact with the officers and show their appreciation. In a touching gesture, the students created personalised cards and posters and delivered speeches recognising the dedication and bravery of the police personnel.

Along with the cards, the students also presented saplings, and a takeaway goodie to the personnel at the police station, acknowledging their tireless efforts to maintain law and order. Senior officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kollur Police Station, Mr. K. Ravinder and Sub-Inspector, Mr. S. Suresh were among those honoured by the students during the visit.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In addition, the students participated in a solemn ceremony commemorating police personnel who have lost their lives in service. The visit included tours of the Kollur Police Station and the RC Puram Traffic Police Station, where students learned about daily police operations, from maintaining law and order to traffic management. The police personnel of Kollur Police Station had also arranged gifts to the students as a token of affection they have towards the young souls.

Manthan School’s Principal, Mr. Surjeet Singh, praised the students for their initiative, stating, “The students that visited the police stations had a great experience, and this has helped them to understand the values of being a responsible citizen in a clearer way. Manthan community is proud of the police fraternity and extends its gratitude towards them for their unparalleled service towards society.”

One student, reflecting on the visit, shared, “Me and my fellow classmates were thrilled to have got a chance to express our appreciation and gratitude to these real-life heroes, the police personnel who work selflessly to assure the safety and wellbeing of our society. It was a unique experience for us to interact with the police and closely learn about how the police operates on a daily basis. This experience has certainly increased my respect for the Police fraternity.”