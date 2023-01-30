Home

Hello To A New Adventure: Manu Jain Quits As Xiaomi Global VP, Says Meeting PM Was ‘Proudest Moment’

“Over the next few months, I will take some time-off, before taking up my next professional challenge. I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge,” said Manu Jain

New Delhi: Manu Kumar Jain, the Managing Director of Xiaomi India and Vice President of Xiaomi Global has resigned after nine years of tenure. Manu Jain has publicly announced his resignation on Twitter saying “Change is the only constant in life!”

“Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all.

The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!”,

Change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. ❤️ The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!#ManuJain pic.twitter.com/sVgahC7zhr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023

In his statement, Manu Jain pointed out certain things that he is proud of, and close to his heart. They are:

Within three years, Xiaomi became the No. 1 smartphone brand in India, that too without spending any advertising money

It was an incredible moment when Mr. Tata decided to support us and invested in the company

The proudest moment for me was meeting Hon. Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji and being a small catalyst in the Make-in-India revolution. Soon 100% of our smartphones & smart TVs were being Made-in-India

Our expanding scale of operations helped generate more than 50,000 jobs in India



