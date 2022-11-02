Manuel Neuer Reveals He Had Skin Cancer on His Face, Underwent Three Surgeries

New Delhi: Just days ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Germany’s No. 1 goalee Manuel Neuer reveals that he had skin cancer on the face in the past and had to operate it three times.Also Read – FIFA Doctor Sees World Cup As Showcase Of Concussion Policy

The news have come as a shock to football fans all around the globe as no one had the slightest guess that the one of the best keepers in the business, had to go through such a tough phase keeping it recluse at the same time. Also Read – Ukraine Soccer Body Asks FIFA To Remove Iran From World Cup

Recently, the 36-year old has invested in a skincare product in collaboration with multiple-time Grand Slam Tennis star Angelique Kerber. Also Read – FIFA World Cup Host Qatar Hits Back at German Criticism

In a social media video, Neuer revealed that like Kerber he had his share of skin disease, a skin cancer on the face precisely.

”We both have a history of skin diseases. In my case, skin cancer on my face, which required three surgeries. When it comes to sunscreen, we have therefore paid attention to maximum protection”, Neuer said.

“Since we train outside all the time and also like to spend our free time in nature, it is essential for us to start with modern sun protection filters and a sun protection factor of 50+. So we know for sure that we have a sunscreen that protects us continuously and with which hardly anything can burn”, the Bayern Munich goalee further added.

Currently the former Schalke man is nursing a shoulder injury and is yet to attain full fitness.

Germany’s squad for the World Cup is yet to be announced and the 4-time champions are grouped in Group E alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica. Die Manschaft do have a tricky group and their matches against Spain and Japan would be exciting.