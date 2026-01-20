The Times Of Bengal

Manufacturing Index Reaches All Time High in Q-3 2025-26: FICCI Survey

 FICCI‘s latest manufacturing survey continues to reflect sustained growth and increasing optimism for India’s manufacturing sector. For the third quarter of 2025-26, the index has touched all-time high with 91% of respondents reported either higher or same production levels as compared to 87% for Q2 FY 2025-26. This optimism is also evident in domestic demand, as 86% of respondents anticipated higher or same orders in Q3 FY 2026 compared to the previous quarter and more so after the latest GST rate cuts announced.

Source: FICCI survey

FICCI’s latest Quarterly Survey on Manufacturing (QSM), which is the 68th edition of the survey, assessed the performance and sentiments for Q3 October-December 2025-26 of manufacturers for eight major sectors namely, Auto Components, Capital Goods, Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Electricals, Machine Tools, Metal & Metal Products, Textiles, Apparels & Technical Textiles and Miscellaneous. Responses have been drawn from manufacturing units from both large and SME segments with a combined annual turnover of over Rs. 3 lakh crores.

Capacity Addition & Utilization

  • The existing average capacity utilization in manufacturing is close to 75%, which reflects sustained economic activity in the sector.
  • The future investment outlook is steady for investments and expansions in the next six months.
  • Challenges faced by respondents in expanding capacities include global and geopolitical factors (tariffs, trade restrictions, economic uncertainty), operational issues (labour availability, raw material shortages, regulatory challenges).
  • The table below gives average capacity utilization for various sub-sectors of manufacturing:
Table: Current Average Capacity Utilization levels as reported in survey (%)

SectorAverage capacity utilization (%)
Auto Components65
Capital Goods72
Chemicals, Fertilizers & Pharmaceuticals74.5
Electronics & Electricals78
Machine Tools69
Metal & Metal Products79
Miscellaneous75
Textiles, Apparels & Technical Textiles75
Grand Total75 (approx.)
Inventories

  • In Q2 2025-26, around 90% of the respondents reported higher or same level of inventory and for Q-3 2025-26, around 83% of the respondents are expecting higher or same level of inventory.
Exports

  • In exports, about 69% of respondents reported higher or same level of exports in Q2 FY 2025-26 and in Q3 2025-26 more than 70% of the respondents expect their exports to be higher or same as compared to previous year’s similar quarters.
Hiring

  • 38% of the respondents are looking at hiring an additional workforce in the next three months as compared to 35% in the same quarter last year.
Interest Rate

  • The average interest rate paid by the manufacturers has been reported to be 8.9%. A little over 87% of respondents reported sufficient availability of funds from banks for working capital or long-term capital.
Sectoral Growth

  • Based on expectations, the likely sectoral growth range is shown below:
Table: Growth Expectations for Q-3 FY 2025-26*

SectorGrowth Expectation
Capital GoodsModerate
Chemicals, Fertilizers & PharmaceuticalsModerate
Electronics & ElectricalsStrong
Machine ToolsModerate
Metal & Metal ProductsModerate
MiscellaneousStrong to Moderate
Textiles, Apparels & Technical TextilesModerate
Auto ComponentsModerate
* Very Strong >20%; Strong 10-20%; Moderate 5-10%; Low < 5%; Source: FICCI Survey

Production Cost

  • Production costs for manufacturers in this quarter seem to remain on higher side. Nearly 57% of respondents reported an increase in the cost of production as a percentage of sales, which is consistent with the previous quarter’s findings, indicating that costs are still on the higher side.
  • The increase in cost of production compared to last year is mainly due to higher raw material costs, currency depreciation, and increased logistics, power, and utility costs.
Workforce Availability

  • Most sectors though are not facing shortage of labor at factories as around 80% respondents mentioned that they do not have any issues with workforce availability, the remaining 20% feel that there is still lack of skilled workforce available in their sector and there is a need to step up efforts both at government and Industry level.
