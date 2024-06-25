Home

Gujarat Monsoon Update: Many Areas Receive Rain; Govt Deploys NDRF Teams

Eight more teams are kept on alert mode along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), an official said.

Ahmedabad: The southwest monsoon advanced further into various parts of Gujarat, bringing significant rains on Tuesday, with Visavadar taluka in Junagadh district recording 109 mm of rainfall within 12 hours.

Amid the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas, seven teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Kutch, Rajkot, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Narmada, and Valsad districts.

Visavadar taluka in Junagadh district received 109 mm of rainfall in only 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data.

This was part of a broader trend where 88 out of 251 talukas received rain during the same timeframe with the Saurashtra-Kutch region seeing the monsoon activity.

In the preceding 24 hours ending at 6 am on Tuesday, 153 talukas experienced rainfall, with particularly heavy downpours in isolated areas of Kheda, Panchmahal, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar, as per SEOC. As a result, Gujarat has received 4.82 per cent of its total expected monsoon rainfall so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to continue progressing into additional regions of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and southeastern Rajasthan over the next few days.

The forecast also suggests the possibility of further monsoon advancement into parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and other areas in the upcoming 3-4 days.

Out of 206 reservoirs in Gujarat, two in Surendranagar district are on high alert, with a warning issued for another reservoir, as per a state government release.

