Many Drug Samples Fail Highest Level Quality Test

Many Drug Samples, Including Paracetamol And Antibiotics Fail Highest Level Quality Test

New Delhi: Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s top drugs regulatory body has found the samples of around 50 drugs, including that of widely used paracetamol, pantoprazole, and some antibiotics for treating bacterial infections, as “not of standard quality”.

According to an alert from the apex drug regulatory body for May, twenty-two sub-standard drugs were manufactured in Himachal Pradesh. Samples were also collected from Jaipur, Hyderabad, Waghodia, Vadodara in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Indore, among other locations.

A total of 52 samples have failed the quality test conducted by the CDSCO, according to the drug alert issued on June 20.

Reports indicate that state drug regulators have issued notices to the involved pharmaceutical companies, and the defective samples are set to be recalled from the market.

The list of sub-standard drugs includes Clonazepam tablets for treating seizures and anxiety disorders, the pain reliever Diclofenac, the anti-hypertension drug Telmisartan, Ambroxol for respiratory disease treatment, the antifungal Fluconazole, and various multivitamin and calcium tablets.

The samples of around 120 drugs manufactured in Himachal Pradesh had failed the test parameters last year.

